Goose will return to the road next month for a new run of US headline dates.

By: Aug. 21, 2024
Goose Release 'Live at The Fox Theatre' Ahead of Fall Tour Image
Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has announced the release of Live At The Fox Theatre, a recording captured over the band's three-night run at Atlanta, GA’s historic Fox Theatre earlier this summer, available now on all streaming services. A limited-edition 5-LP hardcover box set vinyl release of the June 22 performance – including five single jacket-colored LPs and an exclusive booklet – is available for pre-order. You can watch their June 22nd sold-out performance on their YouTube page now.

Goose – who recently wrapped their biggest-ever headline tour thus far, including sold-out shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY’s Forest Hills Stadium – will return to the road next month for a new run of US headline dates, highlighted by its 11th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 13-14 at North Charleston, SC’s North Charleston Coliseum. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit HERE

GOOSE – TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

1– Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

2 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

9 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

12 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

13 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

15 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

19 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

20 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

21 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

22 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

24 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

28 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

OCTOBER

4 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Festival †

24 – Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

25 – Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

 26 – Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

29 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

30 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

31 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Pier 

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

12 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

DECEMBER

13 – North Charleston, SC–  Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum

14 – North Charleston, SC–  Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum

30 – Austin, TX – A New Year’s Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX

31 – Austin, TX – A New Year’s Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX

† Festival Appearance




