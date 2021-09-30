Goody Grace Releases New 'Nostalgia Kills' EP

Acclaimed singer-songwriter-producer Goody Grace has released his second project of the year, Nostalgia Kills, available now.

The five-track collection includes lead single "Hold Me In Moonlight" and standout track "Gear." Co-produced by MINGO, "Gear" arrives today alongside a Geny Andrews-directed music video.

Nostalgia Kills arrives mere months after the release of Goody's debut full-length project, Don't Forget Where You Came From. Equally inspired by his coming of age in remote Selkirk, Manitoba as it is fueled by a genre-blurring array of musical influences, the project included collaborations with several artists Goody has admired and grown close to throughout his career thus far, including his childhood heroes blink-182, G-Eazy, Juicy J, Cigarettes After Sex, Burna Boy, Mr. Hudson, Anthony Fantano, Bakar, and Lexi Jayde.

Among its many highlights are standout singles ""Winter (Ft. Burna Boy)," the vulnerable "Used To Be," the middle-finger-to-the-sky anthem "If I Want To," and the star-studded "Nothing Good (Feat. G-Eazy & Juicy J)," and "On Repeat (Feat. Cigarettes After Sex & Lexi Jayde)," the latter of which is joined by a lo-fi companion video, directed by frequent visual collaborator Kyle Dunleavy (Jason Mraz, Breaking Benjamin).

Most recently, Goody teamed up with his good friend and frequent collaborator G-Eazy for their track "Everything is Everything," featured on G-Eazy's recent album These Things Happen Too. The prolific artist was also featured on Lost Kings' summer track "Me Myself & Adderall."

Listen to the new EP here: