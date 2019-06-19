Good Shade Announces New Video, Tour Dates

"Way Out" is the 4th studio full length by Columbus Ohio's Good Shade, and it is out now via Dirtnap Records. The band has unveiled the video for the track "Must Have Been" from their new album, and have announced tour plans.

Watch the video below!

The project consists of one member, Shane Natalie, who composes and records all instruments and vocals on the recorded albums but features an array of Columbus musicians who bring the project to life for local and touring purposes. Shane Natalie started recording the first S/T LP in 2013 with the help of Evan Wolff (Vacation, Pretty Pretty) following the break up of Tight Bros in which Natalie played drums. In addition to Tight Bros and Good Shade, Natalie has performed with Lose the Tude, Puberty Wounds, Pretty Pretty and The Sidekicks. Shane has also had the privilege to record for bands such as The Sidekicks, All Dogs, didi, Puberty Wounds, Pretty Pretty, Bomb the Music Industry and many more. He is presently an elementary Special Education teacher. The band's current touring lineup features Shane Natalie on guitar and vocals, Patrick Matanle (Toxic Womb, Puberty Wounds) on bass guitar and Chris Mengerink (Brat Curse) on drums and vocals.

Good Shade self-released (Gut Genug Recordings) the first S/T LP (vinyl, digitally) and second LP "Breakfast" (CD, digitally). The third LP "Lunch", was released digitally through Jeff Rosenstock's Quote Unquote Records with limited vinyl distribution (125) through AF Record's Annual Record Club in addition to the remainder of the records being self-released (Gut Genug Recordings). While previous Good Shade releases have been inspired by political and social disparities, "Way Out" primarily focuses on deteriorating mental health and increased social anxiety. True to Good Shade's nature, the album features a rock and roll combination of fast paced melodic pop punk and dark, cynical weirdness that keeps the listener engaged and curious. Though still lyrically abstract like its predecessors "Breakfast" and "Lunch", the emotions "Way Out" elicits are identifiable and take a more personal turn, exposing the confused, frustrated and somewhat troubled mind of Natalie.

"Way Out" is a tempo-varied collection of rock and pop numbers; each song consisting of unpredictable vocal melodies, bright Telecaster tone and spastic but warm drums progressions.

Tour Dates:

7/5: Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub w/ Wampus Milk Daddies and Village Mut

7/6: Chicago, IL @ The Burlington w/ Canadian Rifle, Richard Vain and Human Errors

7/7: Madison, WI @ Mickey's Tavern w/ Big Eyes

7/8: Milwaukee, WI @ The High Dive

7/9: Duluth, MN @ BLUSH w/ Hard Feelings, Big Kiss and Siamese Eels

7/10: Minneapolis, MN @ Pork! w/ Constant Insult and Siamese Eels

7/11: Fargo, N*E*R*D @ Red Raven Espresso

7/12: Minot, N*E*R*D @ Blue Rider

7/13: Billings, MT @ Confirmed but details TBA

7/14: Kalispell, MT @ Eagles 234 w/ Cat's Game

7/15: Spokane, WA @ The Pin

7/16: Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

7/17: Portland, OR @ The High Water Mark Lounge

7/18: Corvallis, OR - Confirmed but details TBA

7/19: Bend, OR @ The Brown Owl

7/20: Boise, ID @ High Note Caf' w/ James Plane Wreck

7/21: Provo, UT @ Bill's Warehouse

7/22: Laramie, WY @ Ruffed Up Duck

7/23: Ft. Collins, CO @ Pinball Jones West Campus

7/24: Denver, CO @ Nude City Relief Center

7/25: Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge

7/26: Topeka, KS @ The Trap

7/27: St. Louis @ Confirmed but details TBA

7/28: Murray, KY @ Terrapin Station





