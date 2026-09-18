Golda Zahra Releases New Single 'A White Rose' With Maestro Steven Mercurio

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Golda Zahra has released her new single, 'A White Rose.' The track arrives on the heels of Golda performing on Andrea Bocelli's current US tour including two nights at LA's iconic Hollywood Bowl alongside Bocelli's longtime conductor Maestro Steven Mercurio. The world-renowned Mercurio penned 'A White Rose,' and has now produced, conducted and arranged this new cinematic version specifically for the budding young star.

'A White Rose' is a deeply personal work for Mercurio, who was inspired by a poem by the late 19th-century American writer John Boyle O'Reilly. Mercurio transforms the poetry into a musical metaphor that symbolizes ideal love -- the union of the pure and the passionate. Mercurio comments, ''A White Rose' is a modern-day art song built upon everlasting themes of harmony, counterpoint, melody and orchestration from a more lyrical time evoking love and passion.' He continues, 'Golda has the kind of voice and talent that isn't born every day. Her ability to navigate opera, musical theater and pop with equal verve and innate musicality made it clear that she could carry the message of 'A White Rose' with grace and ease.'

The recording brings together two generations of classical artistry: Mercurio, whose career spans opera, concert music, film and collaborations with major artists and orchestras, and Zahra, a 27-year-old LA native who effortlessly straddles the worlds of classical, pop and musical theater. 'A White Rose' is intimate and emotionally expansive, with a performance rooted in vulnerability and connection. The release is the latest chapter in Golda's continuing journey as a crossover artist who happily defies categorization.

Golda's recent releases include her debut EP My Name Is Golda, and a reimagining of the iconic Beatles' anthem, 'All You Need Is Love' with celebrated vocalist Vasil. The track was heavily featured on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel, where it was premiered. Golda and Vasil also recorded an exclusive performance of the song for the channel's Global Beatles Day Special. Music Connection raved about the performance, saying they, 'explored new terrain by blending contemporary classical sophistication with rock energy,' and added it was 'a sweeping interpretation that balanced theatrical intensity with heartfelt restraint while remaining true to the song's enduring spirit.' CNN recently featured Golda on their release round-up alongside Taylor Swift.

The winner of the 2015 Los Angeles Music Center's Spotlight Award, Zahra later won over audiences in 2025 with four sold out concerts in Los Angeles culminating in her standout role as Liù in Puccini's Turandot at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Over the course of her career, she has appeared with some of Southern California's leading orchestras including LA Opera (under the baton of James Conlon), the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, Burbank Philharmonic and Southeast Symphony. She is equally comfortable belting out the National Anthem at an LA Lakers game, where the crowd gave her a rousing welcome last season.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 09 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link