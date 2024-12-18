Go-Jo and Josh Hannan to Appear as Tour Supports for Calum Scott's Australian Headline Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frontier Touring has announced special guests for British singer-songwriter Calum Scott on his ‘The Songbook So Far’ Sydney and Melbourne headline shows next month.

Opening proceedings for multi-platinum selling Calum Scott at the Enmore Theatre Sydney show on Wednesday 29 January will be Sydney based emerging pop star Go-Jo and kicking things off at The Forum Melbourne show on Friday 31 January will be Melbourne-born singer-songwriter Josh Hannan. ​Tickets via here.

Calum is also joining Irish legends, The Script on all their Australian a day on the green winery shows in the Hunter Valley, Mount Cotton, Geelong, Barossa Valley and Perth. ​Tickets and information here.

CALUM SCOTT ​ AUSTRALIA ​THE SONGBOOK SO FAR TOUR

​JANUARY 2025

Wednesday 29 January - ​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Special guest Go-Jo

​Lic. All Ages ​

Friday 31 January - The Forum | Melbourne, VIC

​Special guest Josh Hannan

​18+

Saturday 25 January - ​Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW

​With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

​Licensed All Ages

Sunday 26 January - ​Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD

​With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

​Licensed All Ages

Saturday 1 February - ​Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC

​With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

​Licensed All Ages

Sunday 2 February - ​Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley, SA

​With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

​Licensed All Ages

Wednesday 5 February - ​Burswood Park | Perth, WA

​With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors

​Licensed All Ages

About Go-Jo

​Go-Jo is one of the fastest emerging pop stars of the year, captivating audiences with his unique sound and dynamic performances. Based in Sydney, his DIY ethos, shaped by a childhood off the grid, infuses his music with authenticity. He has recently toured Germany and the UK, supporting Milky Chance along the way. Go-Jo’s profile continues to rise as his recent singles gain traction, solidifying his position as a rapidly rising Australian artist. ​ Hits include ‘Cry About’, ‘Mrs.Hollywood’, ‘Loverman’, ‘Better Off’, ‘Missing You’ and ‘SEE YOU IN LA’. ​ Check out Go-Jo's ‘Teenage Dream (triple j Like A Version)’ and ‘Mrs Hollywood (Live at Qudos Bank Arena – Jonas Brothers World Tour 2024)’. ​ ​

About Josh Hannan

​Sometimes you hear a voice that stops you in your tracks. One so classic and pure it can only be described as golden. A voice as skilled at portraying the gritty, raw emotion of heartbreak as it is the dizzying highs of a first kiss. Melbourne-born singer-songwriter Josh Hannan has such a voice. That much becomes clear only seconds into ‘The Girl I Love’, the first release from Hannan - co-written with PJ Harding (Noah Cyrus, Ruel). 'Aftermath' has followed, showcasing the bombastic tones of Josh’s vocal range and recent release ‘am i even on ur mind?’ playfully produces an acoustic pop driven earworm, cowritten with Sam Fischer. An incredible new talent on the cusp of his breakthrough moment, Josh Hannan is set to have a massive 2025.

