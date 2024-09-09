Global Superstar Ed Sheeran to Release '+-=÷× (Tour Collection)'

The album brings together some of Sheeran’s biggest songs from his decade-spanning mathematical album era all in one place.
Global superstar Ed Sheeran has unveiled plans to release the “+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)” on September 27th via Atlantic Records. Sheeran made the announcement after enthralling fans on the closing leg of his 2024 Mathematics World Tour in Cyprus.
“+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)” brings together some of Sheeran’s biggest songs from his decade-spanning mathematical album era all in one place, including 13x-Platinum certified “Perfect,” 13x-Platinum certified,GRAMMY award winning “Shape Of You,” and 16x-Platinum certified, 2x-GRAMMY winning “Thinking Out Loud.” It will be available on CD, 2xLP (Bright Blue vinyl), Download and streaming partners. The physical formats will include access to exclusive voice notes from Sheeran himself. A brand new selection of related merchandise will also be available. Fans can pre- order the “+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)” album here.
Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe. After starting his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin back in 2022, Sheeran has taken his blockbuster show all over the globe with an astonishing total of 133 performances under his belt so far. In 2023, the tour’s North American leg alone saw Ed smashing attendance records in 13 stadiums across the continent, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. With one more show this month in Rio De Janeiro, Sheeran has announced another run of European shows for 2025 which will form part of the final leg of his Mathematics tour, all while continuing to break records and make history.
1. The A Team
2. Lego House
3. Give Me Love
4. Sing
5. Don't
6. Thinking Out Loud
7. Bloodstream
8. Photograph
9. Tenerife Sea
10. I See Fire
11. Castle On The Hill
12. Shape Of You
13. Galway Girl
14. Perfect
15. Happier
16. Dive
17. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber
18. Beautiful People feat. Khalid
19. Afterglow
20. Bad Habits
21. Shivers
22. Eyes Closed
A1. The A Team
A2.Lego House
A3. Give Me Love
A4. Sing
A5. Don't
B1. Thinking Out Loud
B2. Bloodstream
B3. Photograph
B4. Tenerife Sea
B5. I See Fire
C1. Castle On The Hill
C2. Shape Of You
C3. Galway Girl
C4. Perfect
C5. Happier
C6. Dive
D1. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber
D2. Beautiful People feat. Khalid
D3. Afterglow
D4. Bad Habits
D5. Shivers
D6. Eyes Closed
(* Afterglow - First time available on vinyl)
1. The A Team
2. You Need Me, I Don't Need You *
Lego House
3. Give Me Love
4. Sing
5. Don't
6. Thinking Out Loud
7. Bloodstream
8. Photograph
9. Tenerife Sea
10. I See Fire
11. Lay It All On Me - Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran *
12. Castle On The Hill
13. Shape Of You
14. Galway Girl
15. Perfect
16. Happier
17. Dive
18. I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)
19. Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)
20. Afterglow
21. Bad Habits
22. Shivers
23. Eyes Closed
(* Additional tracks on digital only)
Videos