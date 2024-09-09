Global Superstar Ed Sheeran to Release '+-=÷× (Tour Collection)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Ed Sheeran has unveiled plans to release the “+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)” on September 27th via Atlantic Records. Sheeran made the announcement after enthralling fans on the closing leg of his 2024 Mathematics World Tour in Cyprus.

“+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)” brings together some of Sheeran’s biggest songs from his decade-spanning mathematical album era all in one place, including 13x-Platinum certified “Perfect,” 13x-Platinum certified,GRAMMY award winning “Shape Of You,” and 16x-Platinum certified, 2x-GRAMMY winning “Thinking Out Loud.” It will be available on CD, 2xLP (Bright Blue vinyl), Download and streaming partners. The physical formats will include access to exclusive voice notes from Sheeran himself. A brand new selection of related merchandise will also be available. Fans can pre- order the “+-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)” album here.

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe. After starting his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin back in 2022, Sheeran has taken his blockbuster show all over the globe with an astonishing total of 133 performances under his belt so far. In 2023, the tour’s North American leg alone saw Ed smashing attendance records in 13 stadiums across the continent, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. With one more show this month in Rio De Janeiro, Sheeran has announced another run of European shows for 2025 which will form part of the final leg of his Mathematics tour, all while continuing to break records and make history.

Format Tracklistings

CD

1. The A Team

2. Lego House

3. Give Me Love

4. Sing

5. Don't

6. Thinking Out Loud

7. Bloodstream

8. Photograph

9. Tenerife Sea

10. I See Fire

11. Castle On The Hill

12. Shape Of You

13. Galway Girl

14. Perfect

15. Happier

16. Dive

17. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

18. Beautiful People feat. Khalid

19. Afterglow

20. Bad Habits

21. Shivers

22. Eyes Closed

LP

A1. The A Team

A2.Lego House

A3. Give Me Love

A4. Sing

A5. Don't

B1. Thinking Out Loud

B2. Bloodstream

B3. Photograph

B4. Tenerife Sea

B5. I See Fire

C1. Castle On The Hill

C2. Shape Of You

C3. Galway Girl

C4. Perfect

C5. Happier

C6. Dive

D1. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

D2. Beautiful People feat. Khalid

D3. Afterglow

D4. Bad Habits

D5. Shivers

D6. Eyes Closed

(* Afterglow - First time available on vinyl)

Digital

1. The A Team

2. You Need Me, I Don't Need You *

Lego House

3. Give Me Love

4. Sing

5. Don't

6. Thinking Out Loud

7. Bloodstream

8. Photograph

9. Tenerife Sea

10. I See Fire

11. Lay It All On Me - Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran *

12. Castle On The Hill

13. Shape Of You

14. Galway Girl

15. Perfect

16. Happier

17. Dive

18. I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)

19. Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

20. Afterglow

21. Bad Habits

22. Shivers

23. Eyes Closed

(* Additional tracks on digital only)

