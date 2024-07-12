Global Pop Sensation Griff Releases Debut Album 'Vertigo'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global pop sensation Griff shares her highly anticipated debut album, vertigo. The British pop star’s landmark project lands alongside a visualiser for “Tears For Fun."

After being hand-picked to open for Taylor Swift in London at Wembley Stadium last month, Griff has also just been announced to support Sabrina Carpenter on select dates of her US tour in October after wrapping up her own North American headline run. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE for more information.

vertigo confirms Griff as the next great British pop star. Moving through the cycles of melancholy, disorientation, euphoria and self-discovery, it’s a coming-of-age journey that Griff has taken fans on ever since she broke through during the pandemic. With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting vertigo in plain sight, Griff’s debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a vibrant source of power.

Such moments of catharsis are evident on focus track “Tears For Fun,” a contemplation on the future and faith. Its existential angst is set to the kind of anthemic and ultimately uplifting songwriting that is weaved throughout vertigo: from the euphoric “Anything” to fan-favorite “Miss Me Too” and title track “Vertigo.”

What emerges from vertigo is the importance of perspective, with infinite opportunities for change. As she joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter on the road — not to mention her own huge run of shows — Griff is now set to share her stories of generational vertigo with more people than ever before. Chronicling those first loves, losses, disasters and triumphs, vertigo is a life-affirming pop record whose inner spiral sparks Griff’s ascent.

vertigo tracklist:

Vertigo

Miss Me Too

Into The Walls

19th Hour

Astronaut

Anything

Pillow In My Arms

Cycles

Tears For Fun

Hiding Alone

Hole In My Pocket

Everlasting

So Fast

Where Did You Go

Griff 2024 Tour Dates:

* Supporting Sabrina Carpenter

Jul 24 — Liverpool, UK — Rough Trade

Jul 25 — Glasgow, UK — Assai

Aug 13 — Brisbane, AUS — Princess Theatre

Aug 15 — Sydney, AUS — Enmore Theatre

Aug 17 — Melbourne, AUS — Northcote Theatre

Aug 19 — Auckland, NZ — Powerstation

Sep 13 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club

Sep 16 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of the Living Arts

Sep 17 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

Sep 20 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sep 21 — Montreal, QC — Le National

Sep 22 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

Sep 24 — Detroit, MI — St Andrew’s Hall

Sep 26 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre

Sep 27 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue, Mainroom

Sep 29 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

Sep 30 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Oct 2 — Vancouver, BC — The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 3 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

Oct 4 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

Oct 6 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom

Oct 7 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Oct 9 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

Oct 10 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Oct 16 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 17 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena*

Oct 19 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena*

Oct 20 — Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena*

Oct 22 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena*

Oct 24 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center*

Oct 28 — Austin, TX — Moody Center*

Oct 29 — Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena*

Nov 8 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Nov 9 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Nov 10 — Bristol, UK — O2 Academy

Nov 12 — Manchester, UK — Academy

Nov 13 — London, UK — Alexandra Palace

Nov 16 — Paris, France — Élysée Montmartre

Nov 18 — Cologne, Germany — Carlswerk Victoria

Nov 19 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso

Nov 20 — Antwerp, Belgium — De Roma

Nov 22 — Hamburg, Germany — Docks

Nov 24 — Berlin, Germany — Huxleys

Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega

Nov 27 — Munich, Germany — Theaterfabrik

Nov 29 — Lausanne, Switzerland — Les Docks

Nov 30 — Milan, Italy — Magazzini Generalli

Dec 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Dec 3 — Madrid, Spain — La Riviera

Comments