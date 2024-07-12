Global Pop Sensation Griff Releases Debut Album 'Vertigo'

Griff will support Sabrina Carpenter on select dates of her US tour in October after wrapping up her own North American headline run.
Global pop sensation Griff shares her highly anticipated debut album, vertigo. The British pop star’s landmark project lands alongside a visualiser for “Tears For Fun."
After being hand-picked to open for Taylor Swift in London at Wembley Stadium last month, Griff has also just been announced to support Sabrina Carpenter on select dates of her US tour in October after wrapping up her own North American headline run. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE for more information.
vertigo confirms Griff as the next great British pop star. Moving through the cycles of melancholy, disorientation, euphoria and self-discovery, it’s a coming-of-age journey that Griff has taken fans on ever since she broke through during the pandemic. With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif long connecting vertigo in plain sight, Griff’s debut album turns the tumultuousness of young adulthood into a vibrant source of power.
Such moments of catharsis are evident on focus track “Tears For Fun,” a contemplation on the future and faith. Its existential angst is set to the kind of anthemic and ultimately uplifting songwriting that is weaved throughout vertigo: from the euphoric “Anything” to fan-favorite “Miss Me Too” and title track “Vertigo.”
What emerges from vertigo is the importance of perspective, with infinite opportunities for change. As she joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter on the road — not to mention her own huge run of shows — Griff is now set to share her stories of generational vertigo with more people than ever before. Chronicling those first loves, losses, disasters and triumphs, vertigo is a life-affirming pop record whose inner spiral sparks Griff’s ascent.
Vertigo
Miss Me Too
Into The Walls
19th Hour
Astronaut
Anything
Pillow In My Arms
Cycles
Tears For Fun
Hiding Alone
Hole In My Pocket
Everlasting
So Fast
Where Did You Go
* Supporting Sabrina Carpenter
Jul 24 — Liverpool, UK — Rough Trade
Jul 25 — Glasgow, UK — Assai
Aug 13 — Brisbane, AUS — Princess Theatre
Aug 15 — Sydney, AUS — Enmore Theatre
Aug 17 — Melbourne, AUS — Northcote Theatre
Aug 19 — Auckland, NZ — Powerstation
Sep 13 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club
Sep 16 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of the Living Arts
Sep 17 — New York, NY — Terminal 5
Sep 20 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sep 21 — Montreal, QC — Le National
Sep 22 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall
Sep 24 — Detroit, MI — St Andrew’s Hall
Sep 26 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre
Sep 27 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue, Mainroom
Sep 29 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre
Sep 30 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
Oct 2 — Vancouver, BC — The Commodore Ballroom
Oct 3 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
Oct 4 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom
Oct 6 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom
Oct 7 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
Oct 9 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park
Oct 10 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Oct 16 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena*
Oct 17 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena*
Oct 19 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena*
Oct 20 — Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena*
Oct 22 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena*
Oct 24 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center*
Oct 28 — Austin, TX — Moody Center*
Oct 29 — Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena*
Nov 8 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Nov 9 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Nov 10 — Bristol, UK — O2 Academy
Nov 12 — Manchester, UK — Academy
Nov 13 — London, UK — Alexandra Palace
Nov 16 — Paris, France — Élysée Montmartre
Nov 18 — Cologne, Germany — Carlswerk Victoria
Nov 19 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso
Nov 20 — Antwerp, Belgium — De Roma
Nov 22 — Hamburg, Germany — Docks
Nov 24 — Berlin, Germany — Huxleys
Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega
Nov 27 — Munich, Germany — Theaterfabrik
Nov 29 — Lausanne, Switzerland — Les Docks
Nov 30 — Milan, Italy — Magazzini Generalli
Dec 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Dec 3 — Madrid, Spain — La Riviera
