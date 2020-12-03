Global Choir Spreads (Virtual) Joy To The World

Inspired by the joyful noise of people cheering in cities around the world each evening to thank and support healthcare workers earlier this year, and moved by the subsequent explosions of grief and turmoil across the country, NYC-based recording artist October Project decided to bring people together from around the world to lift their voices and spirits together in a song called JOY.

This international VIRTUAL CHOIR OF JOY features 163 singers, players, movers and shakers (and a sock puppet) from 15 countries, each performing solo but through the wonders of technology forming a stirring harmony of elements.

'Joy' is the first single from The Book of Rounds: 21 Songs of Grace, the first full-length choral work from NYC-based award-winning poet/lyricist Julie Flanders (recipient of the 2020 ACDA Genesis Award) and Emmy Award-winning composer Emil Adler.

Flanders, Adler and October Project vocalist/co-producer Marina Belica turned to the idea of a virtual choir when singing (not to mention breathing) became dangerous due to COVID. "We need to keep looking for, and holding onto, moments of Joy, says the optimistic Julie Flanders. The piece conveys an uplifting and longed-for message of hope and harmony during this worldwide pandemic, and in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election.

Bridging the worlds of pop, classical and choral music, Joy is featured in The Book of Rounds, a rapturous song cycle of 21 musical rounds, each a fugue of positive messages. Virtual Choir conductor Ryan Heller, Artistic Director of Chorus Austin, says "October Project has captured something that the world needs right now with The Book of Rounds. Each of the 21 rounds combines to form a composite whole that resonates with what it means to be human." Heller also conducts the upcoming new choral recording of the entire piece performed by Chorus Austin, produced by Emil Adler with Julie Flanders and Marina Belica of October Project, and arranged by Keiji Ishiguri.

The Book of Rounds has been embraced by choruses and a cappella groups all over the world.

About Joy (Project Links):

https://www.thebookofrounds.com/virtualchoirofjoy/home

https://youtu.be/ODFsQ45yVnI

About October Project

Award-winning writer Julie Flanders (recipient of the 2020 Genesis Prize from the American Choral Directors Association), Emmy-award winning composer/producer Emil Adler, and transcendent vocalist Marina Belica of October Project are internationally acclaimed recording artists and producers who collaborate in the creation of musical recordings and events.

In addition to The Book of Rounds, they are soon to release The Ghost of Childhood, a full-length album for our times. Their earlier work with SONY/Epic followed by a succession of highly acclaimed independent recordings garnered millions of listeners across the world. They continue to innovate the landscape of Independent, intergenerational, genre-bridging music.

Watch the video here.

www.thebookofrounds.com/virtualchoirofoy/home

www.octoberprojectmusic.com

www.facebook.com/octoberproject

www.twitter.com/october_project

www.Youtube.com/OctoberProjectMusic

www.instagram.com/octoberproject

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You