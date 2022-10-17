Glen Phillips (Toad The Wet Sprocket) Shares 'Stone Throat' From Forthcoming Album 'There Is So Much Here'

Glen Phillips (Toad The Wet Sprocket) shares "Stone Throat," the second single from his forthcoming album, There Is So Much Here, available 11/4 on Compass Records.

On the album's opening track, Glen sings "A stone throat can't sing / wooden heart won't beat / I'm gonna to meet you in the middle between the wanting and the need."

He explains, "coming out of lockdown has been a slow process. Getting used to crowds and noise, wanting to run away to places I wasn't allowed to go for a while, and also valuing the quiet time at home when there was no place to escape to. The push and pull between longing to run away and wanting a strong home base can be a heavy tide... trying to find something that feels like truth in the ebb and flow."

There Is So Much Here is Glen's fifth solo album, following 2016s Swallowed by the New, a post-divorce outing about grief. In contrast, There Is So Much Here finds Phillips writing love songs again focusing on gratitude, beauty and staying present. This new collection of songs documents a shift of perspective from dealing with loss to an appreciation of life.

The first single, "Big Changes" is a bridge between the two albums. Featured as a "Fresh Track Friday" pick, KPCW observes, "Phillips has pared his music down to its emotional core, concentrating on the simple truths of love and relationships, with a profound spiritual understanding."

There Is So Much Here will be released November 4th on Compass Records. Glen Phillips will tour in support of the album through the end of the year and into 2023.

During his years as lead singer and main songwriter of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips helped to create the band's elegant folk/pop sound with honest, introspective lyrics that forged a close bond with their fans. When Toad went on hiatus, he launched a solo career with Abulum, and stayed busy collaborating with other artists on various projects including Mutual Admiration Society, with members of Nickel Creek and Remote Tree Children, an experimental outing with John Morgan Askew.

Listen to the new single here:

U.S. TOUR DATES

NOV 3 / NOVATO, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern

NOV 4 / NOVATO, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern

NOV 5 / SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ The State Room

NOV 6 / PORTLAND, OR @ The Old Church

NOV 8 / SPOKANE, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

NOV 9 / SEATTLE, WA @ Triple Door

NOV 10 / DENVER, CO @ Soiled Dove Underground

NOV 13 / CHESTERFIELD, MO @ Forest Hills Country Club

NOV 15 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Icehouse

NOV 16 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ Colectivo Coffee on Prospect

NOV 17 / CHICAGO, IL @ City Winery Chicago

NOV 18 / ANN ARBOR, MI @ The Ark

NOV 20 / GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ The Listening Room

DEC 7 / VENICE, CA @ The Venice West

JAN 12 / NASHVILLE, TN @ City Winery

JAN 13 / DECATUR, GA @ Eddie's Attic

JAN 14-15 / SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL @ 30A Songwriters Festival

JAN 21 / BOSTON, MA @ City Winery

More Dates TBA...