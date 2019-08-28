Glen Hansard Begins US Tour Next Week and Shares New Live Video

Glen Hansard returns to the U.S. next week in support of his new record, This Wild Willing and has shared a new live performance video for the song, "Leave a Light".

Hansard has become known for his epic live shows that typically stretch over two hours and touch on all aspects of his career from Once and The Swell Season to The Frames and his solo work; he will be joined by his touring band from previous years. After only a handful of shows on the east coast earlier this year, September's tour will cover the bulk of the U.S.

"Leave a Light" from This Wild Willing is classic-Hansard: intimate and heart felt. The video comes from the documentary film, The Camino Voyage, which chartered the journey of Hansard and three others from Ireland to Spain via curragh.

Also just announced is a special intimate solo show in downtown Los Angeles at The Pico Union Project. This unique show will highlight the improvisational elements of This Wild Willing with a carefully curated group of opening acts, including the shapeshifting saxophonist Sam Gendel, Nigerian percussionist Samson Olawale and Italian composer and experimental artist Drum & Lace, who will begin the night with a DJ set. Psychedelically transformed lighting will also be present throughout the show courtesy of San Francisco artist Mad Alchemy.

PBS's Bluegrass Underground recently announced air dates for their fall schedule which includes Hansard's performance from March of this year. Set to air November 6,2019, Hansard joins some amazing company for Bluegrass Underground's 9th Season. On the short list of most unique venues in the world, this airing is one not to miss.



TOUR DATES

9/4 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre*#

9/6 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre*#

9/7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom*#

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre*#

9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*#

9/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans*#

9/13 - Austin, TX - Stubb's*#

9/14 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*#

9/16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*$

9/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center*$

9/19 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre*$

9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater*$

9/22 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma*$

9/24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre*%

9/25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*%

9/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic*%

9/28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Music Festival

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Pico Union Project

# support by Ohmme // $ support by Diana DeMuth // % support by The Good Ones



* Glen will be partnering with PLUS1 for his upcoming US tour. PLUS1 is an initiative that channels the collective energy of a concert to catalyze social change.

Photo Credit: Stephan Vanfleteren





