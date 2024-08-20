Girl Named Tom Announces Festive THE JOY OF CHRISTMAS TOUR

The sibling trio will serve up a festive mix of their original songs with a unique twist on timeless holiday classics.
The folk-pop sibling trio, Girl Named Tom, has announced their North American Christmas tour, "The Joy of Christmas Tour." NBC's 'The Voice' Season 21 winning group is kicking off their tour on November 21 in Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center with 20 additional dates lined up throughout the country, including New York City, Nashville, Denver, Anaheim, and Phoenix.
Tickets are available via https://www.girlnamedtom.com/, Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. (in respective time zones). A full list of tour dates and venues is below.
The sibling trio will serve up a festive mix of their original songs with a unique twist on timeless holiday classics. The group, composed of Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty, come together as one to unlock the angelic sounds of Girl Named Tom. With their breathtaking harmonies, the siblings made history as the only group ever to win NBC's 'The Voice' and since have generated over 25 million streams across chart-rattling covers such as "River," "The Chain," and "Dust in the Wind." After inking a deal with Republic Records, they dropped their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, which reached #1 on the iTunes Charts, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for "A Christmas Spectacular."
"Nothing compares to the joy of the holidays, that warm fuzzy feeling of being surrounded by family and friends, and music new and old. We've been touring for the holidays 3 years now, and whether it's the first or third time you're seeing our Christmas show, it's so special for us to be a part of your season. Let's make it a tradition!"
The sibling trio has captivated millions on television with their melodic harmonies appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Indy500, and their enchanting return performance on The Voice Finale. Since 2022 the group has been on the road performing over 200 shows to date and just wrapped up their "Get a Little Lost" tour through the Midwest this past week. "The Joy of Christmas Tour" will kick off in Nashville, Indiana on November 21 and will come to a close on December 21 in Phoenix, Arizona bringing us right into Christmas time.
11/21 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
11/22 - Goshen, IN @ Goshen College
11/23 - Goshen, IN @ Goshen College
11/25 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
11/26 - New York, NY @ City Winery New York
11/29 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater
11/30 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre
12/1 - Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
12/4 - Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
12/5 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
12/6 - Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
12/7 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
12/9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand Theatre
12/11 - Bremerton, WA @ Admiral Theatre
12/12 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre
12/14 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Symphony Fox Theatre
12/16 - Visalia, CA @ Visalia Fox Theatre
12/17 - Arroyo Grande, CA @ Clark Center for the Performing Arts
12/19 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
12/20 - El Cajon, CA @ Sycuan Casino Resort
12/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
