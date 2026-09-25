Ghostemane to Release New Album AM:FM with Single BUCKETLIST

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Ghostemane has announced a new album, AM:FM, set for release on October 23rd. The album marks the first full-length release from Ghoste since the 2020 album ANTI-ICON. The announcement arrives alongside the new single 'BucketList.' Deep and menacing, the track is laced with a simplistic piano melody and haunting beat paired with Ghoste's unmistakable flow. 'BucketList' follows the song 'Zero Day,' which marked the return of Ghostemane following a five year hiatus and will also appear on the forthcoming new album.

Earlier this summer, Ghostemane performed two surprise shows in Texas, marking his first headline gigs in half a decade. The two performances took place in unconventional locations, one at an abandoned tunnel network in Austin and the other at an underground warehouse in Houston. Both of these shows were filmed and documented by Quiet Cam, who then created a music video for 'Zero Day.'

'BucketList' and 'Zero Day' mark the highly anticipated return of Ghostemane following the 2021 EP Fear Network II and his last full length album ANTI-ICON, the latter of which Rolling Stone noted 'segues smoothly, if bracingly, from full-throated screams to rat-a-tat raps, from unhurried hip-hop to full-tilt rock.' ANTI-ICON brought near universal praise to Ghostemane from the likes of the aforementioned Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Revolver, NME, Alternative Press, and Pitchfork, who proclaimed 'the nu-metal heir apparent's latest album is a tremendous step forward.'

Eric Ghoste has been releasing music as Ghostemane since 2014. Ghoste has created a singular canon of extreme music, incorporating elements of industrial, hardcore, acoustic, southern 'phonk' rap, ambient, and experimental genres. With every release, Ghoste has grown as a producer, writer, and performer, blending his influences with increasing fluidity and ambition.

Pre-order / save AM:FM and check out 'BucketList' below.

Photo Credit: Brock Fetch

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