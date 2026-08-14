GHOSTEMANE Returns With New Single ZERO DAY and Music Video

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GHOSTEMANE has released ZERO DAY, his first new song in five years, alongside a music video directed by Quiet Cam. The track was produced by GHOSTEMANE and Kenneth Blume, who previously worked together on the ANTI-ICON track Sacrilege. The accompanying video was filmed entirely during two surprise headline performances, marking GHOSTEMANE's first headline shows in half a decade, at an abandoned tunnel network in Austin, Texas, and an underground warehouse in Houston, Texas.

'Zero Day' single artwork

'Zero Day' marks the highly anticipated return of GHOSTEMANE following the 2021 EP Fear Network II and his last full length album ANTI-ICON, the latter of which Rolling Stone noted 'segues smoothly, if bracingly, from full-throated screams to rat-a-tat raps, from unhurried hip-hop to full-tilt rock.' ANTI-ICON brought near universal praise to GHOSTEMANE from the likes of the aforementioned Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Revolver, NME, Alternative Press, and Pitchfork, who proclaimed 'the nu-metal heir apparent's latest album is a tremendous step forward.'

Eric Ghoste has been releasing music as GHOSTEMANE since 2014. Ghoste has created a singular canon of extreme music, incorporating elements of industrial, hardcore, acoustic, southern 'phonk' rap, ambient, and experimental genres. With every release, Ghoste has grown as a producer, writer, and performer, blending his influences with increasing fluidity and ambition.

ZERO DAY follows GHOSTEMANE's 2021 EP Fear Network II and his full-length album ANTI-ICON, both of which drew attention from outlets including Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Revolver, NME, Alternative Press, and Pitchfork. Eric Ghoste has released music under the GHOSTEMANE name since 2014, incorporating industrial, hardcore, acoustic, southern phonk rap, ambient, and experimental influences across his catalog.

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