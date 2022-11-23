Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
George Hennessey Shares New Single 'Prisoner'

George Hennessey Shares New Single 'Prisoner'

The track is from his highly anticipated debut solo album: ‘If You Can't Find What You're Looking For Please Ask’, which will be released on 3rd February 2023.  

Nov. 23, 2022  

Breaking London artist - George Hennessey - is back with the brand new single: "Prisoner".

His final release of 2022, the anthemic new cut arrives as a foretaste of his highly anticipated debut solo album: 'If You Can't Find What You're Looking For Please Ask', which will be released on 3rd February 2023.

With a glimmering guitar lick that Paul Weller or Noel Gallagher would have been proud to put their names to at the peak of their powers, the new single "Prisoner" is a psychedelic-tipped, Brit-Pop embodying joie de vivre. Finding nuance in nostalgia, the song is ultimately about escaping the constrictions of life through the music you love.

As George explains:

""Prisoner" is about when luck isn't on your side, and you feel like you're being held emotionally captive... your guitar and melody can be your only ways out."

From its day-tripping lyrical wonderings, to its reality-crashing drum rolls, and its electrifying guitar solos, "Prisoner" is a record of fearless rock'n'roll escapism from an artist primed and ready to break into the big time.

George Hennessey is a rock'n'roll singer-songwriter, born and raised in London. Turning heads with songs that often boldly marry the earth-splitting sounds of Grunge with the melodic merits of Brit-Pop, the emerging artist has been swiftly ascending through the musical ranks of late.

Following a busy year of major live appearances across Europe, Hennessey has been impressing significant crowds at festivals such as Y Not? (UK), Isle of Wight Festival (UK), Victorious (UK) and Rolling Stone Beach (DE); not to mention prominent club shows in Berlin, Hamburg and London.

Unfurling a succession of singles throughout 2022, including "All Or Nothing", "Go With The Flow", "Lost Society" and now "Prisoner", each has amplified the buzz around Hennessey, with the latter even featuring on Apple Music's "New In Rock" playlist for several weeks in UK, Ireland, Austria and Germany, plus receiving support from Germany's major radio stations NDR 2 and RBB Radioeins.

Setting the scene for a huge year to come, Hennessey is now putting the finishing touches to his long awaited debut album: 'If You Can't Find What You're Looking For Please Ask'. Confirmed for release on 3 February 2023, the record will comprise 9 songs co-produced and mastered by the esteemed Flemming Rasmussen (Metallica, Ringo Starr, Mew) and mixed by James Kenosha (Dry The River, Pulled Apart By Horses, Pastel). It will be available on vinyl & digitally.

Coinciding with the release, George Hennessey will be launching the album with a special one-off live show at The Half Moon in Putney, London that same day. Tickets are on sale from Friday here.

Watch the new music video here:



Yardbird Suite Announces December Lineup Photo
Yardbird Suite Announces December Lineup
December marks the final month of 2022 and a year of virtual and in person success for Edmonton's premier jazz venue, established in 1957. The Holiday Season features the Suite's signature Tuesday Jams, a 100th birthday salute to Big Miller, the return of Ernesto Cervini, the Littlebirds, and more.
Harriet Chung Releases New Single Old Montreal Photo
Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Old Montreal'
Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus, she has also worked with students across the globe with her school, Harriet Chung Performing Arts.
Country Chart-Topper Pamela Hopkins to Release Self-Deprecating Single Squirrel Train Photo
Country Chart-Topper Pamela Hopkins to Release Self-Deprecating Single 'Squirrel Train'
The Little Rock, AR singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sings about her ADHD on 'Squirrel Train,' out on November 25, 2022.
John McDonough Releases Point Me East Single From His 2022 Concept EP Photo
John McDonough Releases 'Point Me East' Single From His 2022 Concept EP
'Point Me East' is sung from the perspective of 'The Husky Clipper,' the racing shell used to win Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.

From This Author - Michael Major


TAMRON HALL Improves Year to Year for the 4th Straight Week in Households and Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Improves Year to Year for the 4th Straight Week in Households and Total Viewers
November 23, 2022

During the week of Nov. 7, 2022, “Tamron Hall” posted its 2nd-biggest weekly audience of the season in Total Viewers (1.023 million). “Tamron Hall” improved over the prior week by 3% in Total Viewers (1.023 million vs. 994,000) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).
Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'
November 23, 2022

“If” opens with organic instrumental elements that pave the way for Milan Ring’s skillful songwriting.  Lyrically weaving intricate words with overtones of the dichotomy between both affection and yearning, “If” is an ode to the “what could have been’s” of life’s journey.  Tutara Peak strikingly compliments the dynamics of Milan Ring’s lyricism.
Renée Fleming to Release 'Greatest Moments at the Met' AlbumRenée Fleming to Release 'Greatest Moments at the Met' Album
November 23, 2022

This announcement follows news of Fleming’s nomination last week for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, for her previous Decca release Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, and it comes as Fleming takes the stage at the Met again tonight (November 22) in the star-studded world premiere production of Kevin Puts's opera The Hours.
VIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? TrailerVIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer
November 23, 2022

A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two PromoVIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two Promo
November 23, 2022

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. Watch the new video now!
share