Geographer Reveals LOVE IS WASTED IN THE DARK Video, Spring Tour with Special Guest Manatee Commune Kicks Off This Friday

Los Angeles-based musican Geographer has revealed the official video for "Love Is Wasted In The Dark" from The New Jersey EP. The video which was directed by Patrick Mattes premiered at Atwood Magazine. About the video Atwood Magazine says, "What we experience in this video is a man surrendering his soul, unleashing his insecurity and self-doubt while maintaining that core essence and drive to be better, do better, and live better. Whether you experience "Love Is Wasted In The Dark" as a call to love the self, or as a cry to be a more meaningful partner or friend, the end result is the same: Love is a higher power and responsibility. We owe it to ourselves to strip down our walls and let the world in."

Check out the video here:

The New Jersey EP, which is available here and can also be streamed at Spotify, reflects this time of Mike Deni's youth in New Jersey and explores the themes of the hopes and aspirations of the young and how they become refracted as we move towards them.

Geographer tour North America this spring with special guest Manatee Commune. The tour kicks off this Friday and includes shows in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, Washington, D.C, New York, Atlanta and more. All upcoming shows are listed below. Earlier this month, Geographer shared the official video for "Summer Of My Discontentment" from the recently released New Jersey EP with The Bay Bridged. The video which was directed by Patrick Mattes can also be viewed at YouTube. About the video Mattes says, "Geographer's 'Summer Of My Discontentment' is a music video about the moments in between. This video was shot over the course of a day and a half with four friends running around greater Los Angeles. We wanted this video to be an organic representation of adolescence, growing up, and the moments that help define us as human beings. To keep the filming aspect of this video as organic as possible we shot everything with a documentary style. Allowing the friends to exist in a space and capturing moments that made them unique."

Formed in San Francisco in 2007, Geographer is the moniker for Mike Deni's American synthpop/indie rock band. Deni has described his sound as being "soulful music from outer space" using analog, electronic, and acoustic elements to craft dense layers and unique sound textures. As Geographer, Deni has released three full-length albums, Innocent Ghosts (2008), Myth (2012), andGhost Modern (2015). Along with three EPs: Animal Shapes (2010), Endless Motion (2015), andAlone Time (2018).

Deni relocated to San Francisco from New Jersey, after living with the aftermath of the sudden and tragic death of his sister, and then the equally unexpected death of his father a year later. While sleeping on the floor of his friends' apartment in the Haight, Deni found a synthesizer on the street and began to channel both his grief and his optimism into the songs that would become Innocent Ghosts. This theme would continue through all his music, which pits intense and emotionally probing lyrics with momentous and soaring arrangements, often featuring electric cello. The Animal Shapes EP put Geographer on the map and launched his career. Since that release, Geographer has headlined multiple national tours, performed at festivals such as Outside Lands and Firefly and toured with musical luminaries such as K.Flay, The Flaming Lips, Young The Giant, Tycho, Ratatat, Betty Who, and Tokyo Police Club.

In 2018 Deni gave up his apartment in San Francisco and hopped between tours and friends' couches for the next 6 months, spending a month in his hometown in NJ, and a few weeks in Italy, where both sides of his family are from, before relocating to Los Angeles. During that time of shiftlessness, in limbo between his old and new life, Deni wrote the songs that would become the New Jersey EP. Many of the songs began in NJ in his childhood home and were finished in Los Angeles at his friend's house while looking for an apartment. "Summer of My Discontentment" and "Love is Wasted in the Dark" are the first pieces of music written during that time to be released by Deni and explore the notions of origin, nostalgia, and the metamorphosis of the dreams of the young.

Geographer Tour Dates:

05.17 - Everett, WA @ Fisherman's Village Festival

05.18 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05.20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

05.21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05.22 - Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

05.23 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse

05.30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rio Grande Concert Series

06.02 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06.04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06.05 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06.06 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

06.07 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06.09 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

06.10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06.12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06.13 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

06.14 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06.17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

06.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

06.21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Photo courtesy of the artist





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You