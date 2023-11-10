Gavin Magnus Releases Debut EP 'Blurry Eyes'

Social media's most popular 16 year old singer and content creator Gavin Magnus has released his debut EP, "BLURRY EYES" via Big Noise.

Produced by alternative rock extraordinaire John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte +) and K - T H R A $ H, “BLURRY EYES” follows Gavin's genre blending, heartfelt journey as he candidly explores the highs and lows of adolescent relationships. Pulling from his own experiences, the young star's EP perfectly encapsulates the emotional rollercoaster of growing up in a relatable, honest light.

Gavin's struggle to find clarity amid a whirlwind of conflicting honesty is cleverly juxtaposed by dreamy, airy acoustics and a production style mirroring his metaphor of “a pink cloud in a 7/11.”

From pop-rock jams like “Hello” and “You Don't Mean It” to stripped down ballads like “Lie,” Gavin Magnus illustrates the turbulence of teenage dreams while staying true to his own self-reflection.

Somewhere between heaven and hell, “BLURRY EYES” showcases how love can be just as sour as it can be sweet, and how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating.

“'BLURRY EYES" has been such a blessing and exciting experience for me. I can't wait for everyone to hear the records and listen to every lyric in depth” shares Gavin.

The EP follows the release of Gavin's latest single, “Psycho,” also produced by John Feldmann. Catch the dark and cinematic music video for “Psycho” here, which amassed over 1 million views in its first 24 hours.

Illustrating Gavin's impressive sonic range and vulnerable songwriting abilities, Gavin, commonly referred to as ‘the next Justin Bieber,' started singing, rapping and creating content at just 10 years old.

After gaining attention from his first viral music video by age of 11 and over 1 billion views and 20 million followers and subscribers later, Gavin is one of the creators leading the content charge in the ever changing music industry. By consistently creating viral content ranging from music videos with 70 million views to other lifestyle platforms, Gavin has been able to foster a following by not only sharing his talents, but his authentic self with the world.

About Gavin Magnus

The talent, relatability, and authentic energy of GAVIN MAGNUS quickly elevated the Long Island, New York teenager from rapper and popular YouTuber into the next multifaceted heartthrob superstar. A viral video creator at age 11, signed as a musician to a major label by age 12, Gavin's creative flow and charm built an audience of over 20 million strong across every relevant platform.

A diverse cross-section of fans drove his early music videos past 70 million views. “Hearts On a Pendant,” one of his many viral hits, was featured in the MTV series Siesta Key. Now 16 years old, as Big Noise Music's youngest artist Gavin adds punk rock swagger and spirit to his melodic hooks and rap.

Working with multi platinum and two-time GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer), Gavin's new music harnesses the personable authenticity that's endeared him to so many so quickly, with spectacularly catchy energy and drive.

Like young rappers NLE Choppa and DDG, Gavin is part of a generation of content creators pushing the music industry toward innovation, connecting with listeners directly through engaging songs. A passionate advocate for animals and outspoken anti-bullying activist, Gavin Magnus is here to stay.