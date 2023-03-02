Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Pratt's Celebrates Country Living On Latest Single "'Til Your Boots Are Dirty"

Pratt blends the classic country sound with his unique musical approach to create songs that are toe-tappingly, boot-scoot-able, memorable and catchy.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Pittsburgh's Gary Pratt is an award-winning country musician who has gained fame on both national and international music charts. He blends the classic country sound with his unique musical approach to create songs that are toe-tappingly, boot-scoot-able, memorable and catchy.

His last single, "Sounds Like Whiskey to Me" is a testament to his craft, having reached #1 on the National Radio Hits airplay charts, while hitting the UK iTunes Top 10. Now, Pratt is set to release the final single from his MTS Records juggernaut, "Something Worth Remembering."

"'Til Your Boots Are Dirty" is being released on Friday, March 3rd, 2023. This new single represents Gary Pratt's country heritage, and it serves as an ode to all things country.

Pratt says, 'It reminds me of where I came from...The farms, the dirt biking, the mudding, and catching crawfish in the creek at my great Grandpap's farm. We also had a few chickens, horses and cows in a barn my Dad built, by our house. Believe me, there's no way of getting around the dirt and mud when you raise animals like that."

He continues, "I have a Soft-top Jeep Wrangler that I keep, for the most part, pretty shined up and cleaned. One day I was driving it, top down, on my way to Tonic Studio's to record, when a guy pulled up next to me at a red light and yelled, 'You better feed that thing a little mud.' It made me laugh. It validated that I had to record this song. I thought if he only knew I was on my way to record a song about that very thing. If you listen to the very last line in the song, I used his inspiration: 'You ain't country til' you feed 'em a little mud.' Coming from the sticks and experiencing the true Country Life is a blessing."

Gary Pratt and his singing partner, Kate Szaller will be opening for Confederate Railroad in Pittsburgh on March 9th, 2023.

Listen to "'Til Your Boots Are Dirty" on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4QmyiPNQZ8dXZw7J5yJiov?si=64a21b5347e04827

Gary Pratt is a singer, a songwriter, and most of all, an energetic country entertainer, who connects with his audience. He grew up in the small, old coal mining town of Slickville, Pennsylvania. In addition to being the front man for several local bands in the Pittsburgh area, he has had the experience of hitting the Nashville club and showcase scene. He has had the pleasure of singing at the Tennessee State Fair, Rocky Gap Music Festival and CMA Fest. Gary has been the opening act for such greats as Dwight Yoakum, Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle, to name a few.

More details about Gary Pratt and his latest single can be seen at http://www.garyprattmusic.com



