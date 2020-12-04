Garage Rock Band Jet Trash Release New Music Video For 'Los Angeles'

Jet Trash are concluding 2020 with a visual ode to the lonely and locked-down city of angels.

The music video for "Los Angeles" follows Jet Trash drummer Eric Peters on a melancholic motorcycle joyride through an unusually barren and empty LA cityscape, tourist sites, and surrounding area. Directed by Russell Bailey (Barmy (Film)) the entire video is poetically washed in a sunset-hinged hue, as Peters revisits and ultimately tries to forget, his postcard memories of a past life in a city that once was.

"We wanted the tone of this video to showcase the sort of strange vibe of the city at the moment. With everything that's happened in 2020, LA certainly feels a lot different than usual and in the end, we set out to make the video a love letter to the city as it is now. A little stark, but also turning a hopeful eye to the future," said lead vocalist Marshall Fassino.

"It's about letting go of nostalgia and instead embracing the unique moment we're in," Director Russell Bailey added.

Jet Trash is a four-piece rock band from Los Angeles, California that consists of Keith Shughrou (Lead Guitar,) Paul Kemp (Guitar & Vocals,) Marshall Fassino (Bass & Vocals) and Eric Peters (Drums.) The four aim to re-create raw and wild sounds that are inspired by the west coast. Named as one of LA's "best-up-and-coming bands" by Deli Magazine, their lo-fi sound has landed them bookings with Metz and Speedy Ortiz (among others,) as well as shows on MTV, USA, and Showtime. The band has been acclaimed by Muse, Consequence of Sound, PopMatters, BuzzBandsLA, Death & Taxes, CMJ, Exclaim!, KCRW and more.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You