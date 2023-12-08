Gang Of Youths Wish Fans A 'Merry Little Christmas'

As a gift to all, Gang of Youths have surprised fans worldwide today with the release of their version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Speaking about the song, Gang of Youths say “We're trying our best to make some new music, but in the meantime, have yourself a merry little Christmas.”

An understated, poignant video shot in black and white featuring vocalist Dave Le'aupepe is available to watch below. The simplicity of the video mimics their simplistic piano arrangement of this version, allowing Dave's vocals to shine throughout.

Made famous by Judy Garland in 1944 in the film Meet Me in St. Louis, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is a holiday playlist staple which has also been covered by the likes of crooners Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé. Now, Gang of Youths add their name to the list of legends who will soundtrack your festive season.