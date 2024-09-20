Games We Play Kicks Off New Era With Next Single 'She's the Girl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Games We Play (a.k.a Emmyn Calleiro) has kickstarted his next era with a brand new single entitled “She’s The Girl” – available on all streaming platforms now via Fueled By Ramen / DCD2. “She’s The Girl” marks the first new music from Games We Play since his debut album Life’s Going Great was released in March via Fueled By Ramen / DCD2.

“She’s The Girl” sees Games We Play turn another page and start a new chapter in the process. Created in Los Angeles, it nods to sunny, yet sharp late-nineties pop rock with self-aware lyricism, slick storytelling, and a sugary chorus. Thematically, he wrestles with the concept of realizing the one you’ve been looking for all along is actually the one who’s right in front of you. A head-nodding riff cruises over the track’s upbeat drums as acoustic guitar uplifts the vocals. During the hook, he experiences an epiphany, “There’s a million ways to try and say, ‘She’s the one. She’s all I know!’ But, I keep on letting her go.”

About “She’s The Girl,” Emmyn shared, “It’s the first song I wrote since I moved back to Los Angeles earlier this year. To me, it feels like the start of a new Games We Play. I worked with a group of great people and embraced some different elements. I really like acoustic guitar, and I’m moving into a sound that’s reminiscent of the old nineties bands that I love like Third Eye Blind. The subject matter is also a bit more serious. Lyrically, it’s about being in a committed relationship, but thinking you might want to be with somebody else. Eventually, you do recognize you’re with ‘the one’ already—hopefully not too late,” he laughs.

Games We Play also recently announced his North American headline She’s The Girl Tour. The tour makes a stop at RIOT FEST in Chicago, IL on September 22nd, rolls through markets on the east coast and Canada, and concludes on November 25th in Birmingham, AL at Saturn. Tickets are on sale now. Full tour itinerary is included below. For tickets and more information visit gamesweplay.co.

Life’s Going Great saw Emmyn confront the emotional whiplash of his early 20s. In less than two short years, he went viral, signed to his dream record label, found a mentor in Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, and toured the world supporting his idols (YUNGBLUD, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, The Band CAMINO). Simultaneously his personal life came crashing down -- he went through a major breakup, left Los Angeles and returned home to Nashville to live with his parents, and struggled with self-image. These highs and lows formed the basis of Life's Going Great. As things began taking a turn for the better, Emmyn realized it wasn’t done, and decided to go back to the studio to finish telling the full story. Now, with introspection and a tad less sarcasm, life really is going great for Emmyn. Recorded across London, Nashville, and Los Angeles with creative kindred spirit and producer Larry Hibbitt (Marmozets, Nothing But Thieves, Dinosaur Pile-Up), the album continues to showcase Emmyn’s quick wit and aptitude for anthemic song-craft.

Emmyn paved the way for Life’s Going Great with the hyper catchy “All My Untalented Friends (Ooo La La),” the emotionally charged “too young,” and the vulnerable earworm “Pretty Boy.” Also included on the album are Emmyn’s latest singles “Girl Shaped Crater,” which Rolling Stone hailed as a “song you need to know,” and the gleefully spiteful “Petty Enemy.”

Games We Play She’s The Girl Tour Dates

September 16, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

September 17, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

September 19, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

September 20-22, 2024 - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST*

November 07, 2024 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

November 09, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

November 11, 2024 - London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

November 12, 2024 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub

November 14, 2024 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

November 15, 2024 - Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

November 16, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Reits PDB

November 19, 2024 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

November 20, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

November 21, 2024 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

November 23, 2024 - Durham, NC - Local 506

November 25, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

*Festival Appearance

ABOUT GAMES WE PLAY:

Games We Play a.k.a. Emmyn Calleiro has quick wit and aptitude for anthemic songcraft. He writes about breakups, awkwardness, growing up, and living his dream with wide-eyed enthusiasm through the perspective of a seasoned pro. For as sharp as his hooks are, he’s also gleefully self-effacing (which makes him even more likable!). Moreover, he’ll play a Denny’s with just as much bombast and bravado as he would an arena (and he’s actually done both!). The Florida-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer relocated to Nashville in his teens and served up the independent Senior Year EP in 2018. Simultaneously, his sense of humor, relatability, and sharp songcraft endeared him to a rabid fan base on TikTok as “I Hope You’re Happy” caught fire. He wound up signing to Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records and dropped his major label debut EP, Get A Job, in 2022. Beyond reeling in tens of millions of streams, he incited the applause of Consequence, Alternative Press, Loudwire, Rock Sound, The Honey Pop, and more. Renowned for his live energy, he notably toured alongside everyone from All Time Low, The Band CAMINO, and State Champs to YUNGBLUD and Fall Out Boy. In 2024 he served up a batch of undeniable and unforgettable anthems on his full-length debut, Life’s Going Great. Now, he’s kicking off a new era with “She’s The Girl” and many more to come. Get ready to sing along to Games We Play.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

