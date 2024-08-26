Gallant Shares New Single 'Crimes Of Compassion' from Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY nominated artist and songwriter Gallant is back with a brand new track, "Crimes of Compassion.', taken from his forthcoming third studio album, 'Zinc.' set for release on September 27 via Mom+Pop Music. The song is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Elizabeth Acevedo.



Speaking about the new track, Gallant reveals, "I was talking about relationships and how one thing that poisons a particular relationship could come back in the next relationship-whether it's with a friend, family member, or romantic partner, I was trying to diagnose the issue and speak to the cyclical nature of it all. Musically, it follows an emotional arc, tracing different touchpoints of a relationship. You have to fix the issue before it manifests again."



"Crimes of Compassion." Is the latest track to be shared from Gallant's forthcoming album, Zinc., serving as the follow-up to both "Fly On The Wall. (Osaka Version)" and "Coldstar." With over 1 billion streams, widespread international acclaim, and sold-out shows in the rearview mirror, the critically acclaimed virtuoso boldly steps forward, untethered from the major label system and free from expectations, Gallant has teamed up with producer Ariza to bring Zinc. to life.



"I saw Zinc. as the album I'd make if I had the chance to follow up my first record Ology again," he admits. "It's a fresh start without confusion and the pressures of being part of a big machine. When I started writing it, I had no label or large team. I met Ariza, and the process mirrored how I did Ology with Stint. All that mattered was if a song spoke to me and if it reflected all of the weird things that make up who I am as a fan and as a person. I entertained myself and got a lot off my chest. I stuck to my guns and created an unfettered body of work that feels like me."

Already 2024 has seen Gallant tease fans with two new songs, the most recent being "Fly On The Wall. (Osaka Version)" which FLOOD hailed as a "charming lo-fi track" with a "nostalgic texture" and "galloping edge." Sounding utterly unrestrained, the track's lithe acoustic guitar washes over hazy keys. His delivery quakes with raw emotion in a moment of clarity, "Excavating every word that I said when I was drunk on false power, who was I to blame for how I'm losing grip?" He exhales on the hook, "Please don't mind me, I'm a fly on the wall." Listen to "Fly On The Wall. (Osaka Version)" HERE.



The first official track off of Zinc., "Coldstar." is an enthralling and hypnotic song "about longing and desperately wanting to get back to a memory." According to Grimy Goods, the track "glides over a sea of roiling atmospherics and sublime instrumentals," and "gushes with a desperately yearning warmth," while VIBE lauds the track as Gallant's "valiant return," adding that it "reminds people why they fell for him in the first place." Listen to "Coldstar." HERE. Watch the accompanying Sasha Samsonova-directed visual HERE.

In addition to the new music, Gallant has his collaborative project with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper titled "sneek." He is also working on a new episodic series with special guests, called the Monologue Experiment, created and written by Gallant. Monologue Experiment features Eric Nam and Lena Waithe with more to come.

Renowned for his experimental edge, transcendent falsetto, and soulful melodies, Gallant emerged into the spotlight with his critically acclaimed debut album, Ology, in 2016. His standout single, "Weight in Gold," became an anthem of vulnerability and strength, earning him a GRAMMY nomination and solidifying his place in the contemporary R&B scene. He went on to collaborate with artists including Dua Lipa, Zhu, Brandy, Noah Cyrus and Sufjan Stevens, and made notable appearances at major music festivals such as Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits (ACL), and notable television appearances, such as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Later... with Jools Holland," and the "Today" show.

Now, poised and empowered with a new perspective and body of work, Gallant will release Zinc. on September 27 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-add/save HERE.

"Crimes of Compassion." is available worldwide now. Check out the official music video HERE.

Zinc. Tracklist

In a Nutshell.

Sticks + Stones.

Siberia.

Monorail.

Centigrade. (feat. Nao)

Crimes of Compassion.

Fly on the Wall.

Inside Job.

Atoms.

Kevlar.

Coldstar.

Lucid.

