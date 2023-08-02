Galaxy Francis Releases New EP 'iNNERGALACTiC: SiDE B'

Rising Chicago-based artist Galaxy Francis unveils his new EP, iNNERGALACTiC: SiDE B. Fans can listen to/share the new project below.

The new music follows the release of iNNERGALACTiC: SiDE A, which was an exploration in self-discovery and confidence, whereas SiDE B discusses interpersonal endeavors in romantic relationships. The new EP showcases Galaxy Francis’ broad range of vocals and harmonies while also revealing his more vulnerable and mellow side.

Of the EP, Galaxy Francis says, “The songs on iNNERGALACTiC were made with no intention of becoming a full project. The iNNERGALACTiC series as a whole was born out of a need to build a fan base. I finished a full length album in 2022 (unreleased) but realized, as a new artist, I needed to develop my brand and story first.

It formed into a 9 track LP, and was later split into 2 sides to accommodate today’s fast paced music consumption. iNNERGALACTiC is meant to be an appetizer, if you will, to showcase my scope of skills and bring you into my universe before a full length album. SiDE B acts as an introduction to his R&B tendencies.”

Galaxy Francis is a multi-hyphenate rapper, singer and producer who has a love for clever one-liners and themed albums with heartfelt vocal arrangements, reminiscent of prime 90’s Jodeci and Ginuwine. Inspired by artists such as Missy Elliot, Frank Ocean and Future, Galaxy Francis thrives in his ability to be unapologetically himself.

Galaxy Francis has appeared on Spotify’s Fresh Finds and Mellow Bars Playlists while also receiving support from Ebro’s Beats 1 Show. Throughout his young career, he has opened for Dreamville's Omen and XVR Omar and Wale during his Shine Tour.