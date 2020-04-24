Galantis & Wrabel Release 'The Lake'

Internationally-acclaimed duo Galantis have teamed up with singer-songwriter Wrabel for an introspective new collaborative single, "The Lake" - available now via Big Beat Records. A musical departure that showcases a new side of Galantis, the track pairs earnest harmonies with nostalgia-tinged lyrics that strive to provide a sonic escape.

"During this time of social distancing, we're trying to keep creative and find inspiration for new music. 'The Lake' is a bit different than our usual Galantis songs. We wrote it with our friend Wrabel as a reflection of what we're all experiencing around the world right now. As we are all seeking peace of mind and hoping for a better tomorrow, we hope everyone out there can find a 'lake' of their own. Stay safe."

- GALANTIS

"'The Lake' is about an escape. From a day or from a feeling. Remembering there's always somewhere to go, to pause and to reflect, even if it's a lake in our mind."

- WRABEL

Galantis released their highly anticipated third studio album Church earlier this year, taking listeners on a euphoric sonic journey. The duo's first new album in three years, the 14-track collection features Galantis' explosive single "Faith" with country music icon Dolly Parton featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz. Praised as "a life-affirming dancefloor jam" by Entertainment Weekly upon release, "Faith" saw a #1 debut on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Chart before quickly reaching #1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart where it remained for 5 weeks - in tandem with an outpouring of support from Rolling Stone, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, NPR, Huffington Post & more. The track listing also includes the duo's blockbuster collaborations with OneRepublic ("Bones"), Passion Pit ("I Found U") and Yellow Claw ("We Can Get High"), among new standout tracks "Never Felt A Love Like This" with Hook N Sling featuring Dotan and "Hurricane" with John Newman.

In February, Galantis teamed up with WaveXR for a live virtual concert that was shared globally via YouTube. A stunning VR experience, the show transformed the duo into real-time custom avatars while fans joined the audience remotely from around the world. The performance will be rebroadcast as part of the OneWave Benefit Concert Series on Monday, April 30th at 3p PST, with proceeds going directly to MusiCares and the AdCouncil. For more information visit https://wavexr.com/.





