Galactic Announces 25th Anniversary Tour

Galactic are pleased to announce their 25th anniversary tour, a celebration they're excited to share with fans across the country as they look back on their storied history together as a band. Over the past quarter century, the renowned New Orleans group have released 10 studio albums, played countless gigs and festivals throughout the world, and within the last year, partnered together to purchase and preserve the legacy of the legendary Tipitina's club. This coming February and March they will play shows across the US, with alternating guests including Anders Osbourne, Chali 2na, Jackie Green, Dirty Revival, Naughty Professor, and Southern Avenue. Joining Galactic on stage as the featured singer for this tour will be New Orleans native Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, a singer who's musical gifts have seen her talent tapped by artists such as Michelle Williams, Faith Evans, and Norah Jones. A full list of dates and special guests may be found below.

Galactic 25th Anniversary Tour Tickets On sale Friday, November 8th 10 am local time via Galacticfunk.com

Since their unassuming beginnings in 1994, Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeff Raines, and Rich Vogel have been exploring the seemingly limitless musical possibilities born out of their work together as Galactic. They've shared in great success, but also loss as well, just last year mourning the passing of original band member and vocalist Theryl "Houseman" DeClouet. Over the years, the seminal Crescent City band have made a lot of new friends along the way too.

Contemporary peers and established musical legends alike have gravitated towards them on account of their notable dedication to pushing boundaries and devotion to their craft as musicians. To name a few, Galactic have recorded and/or performed with an impressive list of talented individuals and acts including Allen Toussaint, Cyril Neville, Macy Gray, Booker T, Sharon Jones, George Clinton, Doug E Fresh, Trombone Shorty, Talib Kweli, Big Freedia, Corey Glover, David Shaw, Lyrics Born, Irma Thomas, Juvenile, Chali 2na, JJ Grey and more.

"I have a hard time getting my head around the fact that we have been a band for 25 years - and consistently touring and recording the whole time," Robert Mercurio reflects. "Not that it is a huge surprise. We did set out on this adventure together to be a 'band' and to be one for a long, long time. It is a huge milestone for me - to have spent over half my life touring around the world with my brothers in Galactic. We have changed a good bit over the last 25 years - we have all grown so much as musicians, producers, songwriters, but most importantly as men."

"Being a member of Galactic has been one of the most important aspects of my life so far," shares Stanton Moore. "We started down a path together 25 years ago that has led us to places both musically and business-wise that I don't think we could have imagined when we first started out. We may not always see the growth when we're in it together, but when we take pause during this important milestone and look back on all that we've accomplished it's a very fulfilling feeling. I don't think we could have come this far or accomplished this much if the foundation of all we've done together wasn't built on friendship and the trust we have in each other."

Galactic have established themselves as a can't miss live band and critically acclaimed recording act. Their most recent release, 2019's Already Ready Already, saw them grace the covers of Downbeat and Relix Magazine, featured on NPR Weekend Edition, and praised by the likes of New York Times, Exclaim!, Blues Blast, OffBeat, and many more. In December of 2018 they further cemented their long-standing connection to the city of New Orleans and its vibrant music scene with their purchase of the local institution Tipitina's club, a venue they have played since their earliest days as a group. At 25 years, Galactic feel blessed to have as much to look forward to as they do fond memories to look back upon. They're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring their fans along for the ride in 2020 as they celebrate the road traveled so far.

Coming along as well is Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, joining Galactic as the featured singer on the 25th anniversary tour. Born to a mother with gospel roots and a father known for soulful blues, Joseph's voice is a perfect combination of spiritual, soulful and raw. Traveling and sharing her eccentric and sassy vocals is the singer's main passion. A passion she's excited to bring to the stage for Galactic's 25th Anniversary Tour.

"I still remember packing up our trailer and our $1200.00 1978 Ford Econoline van late one night in July of 96, after playing at Cafe Brazil on Frenchmen Street, and then starting the long drive to Colorado to begin our first tour," recalls Rich Vogel. "As we embark on our 25th year so many great memories will be shared amongst us and with so many of our friends around the world. Twenty-five years is a milestone to be sure. Maybe mile marker is more fitting. One thing is certain - to be looking ahead after twenty-five years of making music with your friends is a dream job indeed."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

+ = w/ Anders Osbourne

% = w/ Anders Osbourne and Jackie Green

# = w/ Chali 2na

* = w/ Dirty Revival

& = w/ Naughty Professor

! = w/ Southern Avenue

NOVEMBER

14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy Theatre (ADL in Concert Against Hate)

DECEMBER

31 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's &

JANUARY 2020

07 - 12: Miami, FL - Jam Cruise

FEBRUARY 2020 (25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR)

06 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse !

07 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre #

08 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

09 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre !

10 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground !

12 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall !

13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ! #

14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

15 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ! #

16 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater !

MARCH 2020 (25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR)

12 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall &

13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon &

14 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's &

15 - Crested Butte, CO - Center for the Arts Crested Butte &

16 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

18 - Victor, ID - Knotty Pine

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox *

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

22 - Crystal Bay, NV - The Crystal Bay Club/Crown Room *

24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern *

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas % #

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren % #

27 - Hollywood, CA - The Fonda Theatre + #

28 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre + #





Related Articles View More Music Stories