Gabriels Debut New Single 'One And Only'

Fast-rising LA trio Gabriels are very pleased to share their new single, "One and Only," out now via Elektra Records. It is their first new music of the year.

Gabriels are a real discovery. Featuring the soaring, once-in-a-generation vocals of Jacob Lusk, lamenting the age-old tale of love and loss, alongside smoldering production and a propulsive rhythm section, "One And Only" sees Gabriels firmly cement themselves at the forefront of the most exciting new artists in the world today.

It's a sound that bounces between old-school soul, four-to-the floor dance yet sits squarely in neither of them. Of an era and yet future facing, Gabriels are an utterly unique proposition, and yet their story has barely turned its first few pages.

Gabriels commented on the single, "'One and Only' is about relationships that are built on a trauma bond. As much as you can love someone and want to help each other, ultimately change and peace come from inside and the only one who can save you is yourself.

"The cover art is by our close friend Chuco Moreno, an artist from California we've been working with on a film for the past six years."

Across the next few weeks Gabriels will headline two sold-out London shows at Lafayette on May 5th and KOKO on June 21st, and will be playing a slew of festivals this summer across the UK and Europe including Glastonbury, The Montreux Jazz Festival and All Points East [tour itinerary below].

Over the past twelve months, the band released the Love & Hate In A Different Time and Bloodline EPs to widespread critical acclaim, making their U.S. television debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and quickly finding fans in the likes of Elton John, David Byrne, Celeste, Paul Weller, Benji B, and Gilles Peterson.

The band should soon find plenty more with a sound that could soundtrack a David Lynch epic such is its drama and suspenseful, late-night orchestral ruminations. Capped by Lusk's voice, a weapon that swoops through the octaves breathlessly, Gabriels have that rare ability to make you re-evaluate music, and what it can do, in a heartbeat.

Whilst Lusk provides the wow factor with that ridiculous larynx, Gabriels are very much a close-knit trio. Producer, keyboardist (and full-time video director) Ryan Hope hails from Sunderland, but calls LA home. Fellow producer-composer and violinist Ari Balouzian, a man with endless musical projects on the go at any one time, gives Gabriels' songs a real 'feel' to them.

Sultry, soulful mood music certainly isn't the band's modus operandi, with debut track Love & Hate In A Different Time having originally identified Gabriels as a loose-limbed, soul-stirring funk and gospel-flecked odyssey. It's a song that found their recent live audiences break out in dance, a joyous unifying experience.

But Gabriels are beyond simple categorization, and as they look ahead to the next twelve months as one of the hottest new acts in the world today, this experimental EP should paint an altogether more rounded idea of where Gabriels are at. Stay close to see what comes next.

Listen to the new single here: