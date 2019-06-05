Gabrielle Marlena Releases Fiery Single OLDER THAN ME

Gabrielle Marlena has a gift for being direct, unguarded, and vulnerable, as a songwriter - you feel as though you are reading the freshly scribbled pages of her diary. Her latest entry is "Older Than Me,"a fiery and uncompriminsing track out Friday, June 7, and second single from upcoming album, Manners. Check it out today!

Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Gabrielle Marlena's second single "Older Than Me" is a ferocious message about self-worth and keeping objectifying people at bay.

Gabrielle explains: I was responding to all the people in my life who have told me I'm too young to be sad. People tend to forget that experiences cannot be compared. All sadness sucks. The line 'I'm not here for your entertainment' is so important to me as an artist and as a young woman, constantly objectified and called upon only when needed.

I wrote "Older Than Me" on my acoustic guitar playing a very simple low 2-note part. I wanted to use floaty vocals over this low progression, reaching into my feminine and fragile emotional state, on top of an angry and powerful instrumental track. The ambient distorted sounds came later but felt right, as they met the demands of the vocals that built up in the choruses and led to the finale of the song.

Due for release on June 28, Manners is a biting exposé about a woman choosing her own definition and taking back power over her emotions. As confessional as always, the album hosts occasional self-doubt followed by cautious self-assurance.

"Older Than Me" and "Manners" are two tracks on this record that tackle my experience with men (friends and more than friends) who have tried to teach me how to be a 24-year-old woman.

With an unfaltering vocal performance that feels like honey, Gabrielle owns her sadness while boldly calling out the people who have hurt her, and demanding respect from the world around her.

The album's first single, "Anyway," is a stormy, simmering anthem about searching for the wrong kind of love.



When I wrote this song, I was so emotionally exhausted from dating and finding men that didn't fit right, and I was so angry that it kept not working out. In the end, I was recognizing my own tendency to settle for anything that felt good enough to fill that void.

This guy treated me like actual dirt and I hated most things about him, but I was still so jealous and hurt when he found someone who he was "more compatible with," in his own words. The line "I want it anyway" is about how even the worst kind of attention is so addictive.

With "Anyway," I'm giving all the people stuck dating out there an anthem to cry to when they're texting the wrong person at 4am.





