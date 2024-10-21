GUNNAR to Play Headline Tour Next Spring; Shares New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southern California’s GUNNAR has had a whirlwind year. After releasing his debut full-length Best Mistake last year, a US tour with JXDN, and opening dates for Maroon 5 across Europe and the UK, the rising newcomer returns with a new single “This is Now” and a highly anticipated headline tour next spring.

Co-produced by Sam Farrar and KThrash (Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll, blink-182), and featuring James Valentine (Maroon 5),“This is Now” sees GUNNAR dig into his rootsier side. “‘This Is Now’ allowed me to explore an untapped side of my writing and artistry alongside my friends James Valentine and Sam Farrar,” shares GUNNAR. “We made a soulful, roots-influenced sound and song that encapsulates what I love most about songwriting - genuine storytelling with an Americana tone. This song is about reflecting on being completely lost and troubled until the right person came into my life and gave me purpose.”

Alongside the new single, GUNNAR has announced his Spring 2025 headline tour, that will see him play across North America. The tour will kick off on March 3rd in Minneapolis and will make stops in Boston, New York, D.C., Nashville, and Austin, and commence with a hometown show in Los Angeles on April 1st! “I’ve been waiting to do a headline tour for 6 years and to finally be able to get out on the road and do it is beyond a dream come true,” says GUNNAR. “I’ve always believed that live shows are where the real magic happens and where all the hard work we put in pays off. I am so damn excited for this.” See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets will officially be on sale Friday, October 25th at 10AM local time - link HERE.

Tour Dates

3.5 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

3.6 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

3.8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lo-Fi Lounge

3.9 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

3.11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

3.12 - Boston, MA - Café 939

3.14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

3.15 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd DC

3.17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Altar)

3.18 - Nashville, TN - The Basement *Free Show*

3.21 - Austin, TX - 3TEN

3.22 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

3.24 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

4.1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

From backyard parties to 15,000 seat arenas, GUNNAR has engaged audiences with effortless confidence and control. The 23-year-old singer/songwriter has opened on tour for Maroon 5, Gwen Stefani, and Jaden Hossler while amassing over 20 million global streams. His “mesmerizing guitar riffs and truthful lyrics” (TMRW Magazine, 2023) drive a guitar-heavy sound, echoing the eclectic mix of influences that form GUNNAR’s musical DNA.

GUNNAR’s debut full-length album, Best Mistake, was created alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Brendan O’Brien (AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine), and most recently he completed his 2025 Untitled EP with KThrash (Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll, blink-182).

In the Summer of 2024, GUNNAR joined Jaden Hossler as direct support on his North American tour, in support of his single “Dirty Blonde,” followed thereafter with the second single off the project “This Is Now”, co-produced and written with Sam Farrar and James Valentine from Maroon 5. The song showcases his pop influences against his Americana, rootsy edge and artistry.

GUNNAR will be headlining his first-ever North American tour - The Upside Down Tour - in March 2025 to promote the release of the EP in April 2025.

Photo Credit: The Young Astronauts

Comments