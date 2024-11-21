GRAMMY Nominated Rema Will Play 2025 Coachella Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nigerian Global superstar Rema has been announced as an addition to the official lineup for 2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, CA next April. This will be Rema’s debut Coachella appearance and follows the 24 year old’s exciting run of continuing to break records with global hit “Calm Down,” headlining European and Asian festivals and garnering his first GRAMMY nomination for recently released album, HEIS.

HEIS is Rema’s most daring project to date and pays homage to the roots of Afrobeats and the luminaries that came before him. The project, which has been critically praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, NME, Billboard, picked up a nomination in the “Best Global Music Album” category by The Recording Academy.

About Rema

Rema's musical odyssey has propelled him and Afrobeats to global prominence, transcending borders and captivating audiences worldwide. With critically acclaimed projects, awards, chart topping singles and sold-out tours internationally, Mavin Global artist Rema is on his unassailable ascent to worldwide superstardom. His stellar self-titled debut in 2019 will be remembered for defining a new era in African pop and his follow up effort Rave and Roses Ultra is the highest streamed project by an African artist. Just in the past year, the 24 year old artist joined the illustrious Billions club (having amassed over seventy billion streams overall), earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit in “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez and rounded out the year with a sold out stadium show at The O2 in London UK performing to over 20,000 fans. He’s claimed many “firsts” in his illustrious career including a Guinness World Record (for the first No. 1 hit on MENA charts) and being the highest charting African artist in history on the Billboard Hot 100 and earn over one billion streams in the US — making Afrobeats history. From the outset, his mission has remained steadfast, never wavering in his relentless pursuit of excellence and with this new wave of music, Rema is set to ascend the throne while putting his city on.

Photo Credit: Thibault Théodore

Comments