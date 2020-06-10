GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center Launches Online Education + Entertainment Platform

GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center continues its dynamic online programming with the launch of its Online Learning and Content Hub, which houses numerous, free learning initiatives for music lovers everywhere. The Online Learning and Content Hub launches with two new pieces of content, weekly video series, Behind the Songs and weekly podcast, Musically Speaking.

The 45-min weekly video series Behind the Songs features conversations between host, Mark Conklin, Director, Artist Relations and Programming at the GRAMMY ™ Museum Experience Prudential Center and notable recording artists, songwriters and producers discussing the stories behind some of their most popular songs. Most conversations are followed by an intimate and exclusive musical performance. The inaugural episode will be released on Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. ET at GRAMMYMuseumEXP.org and will feature genre bending artist, G. Love. New Behind the Songs videos will be released every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Upcoming guests include Latin GRAMMY Award Winner, Erika Ender and GRAMMY Nominated Singer Songwriter, Brandy Clark.

The weekly podcast, Musically Speaking features audio from various public programs previously held in the museum as well as the museum's online programs. This includes exclusive conversations with recording artists, songwriters, producers and music industry executives discussing their career journey and creative process. The inaugural episode will be released on Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m. ET at GRAMMYMuseumEXP.org and will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Zombies. New Musically Speaking episodes will be released every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Other guests include GRAMMY Award Winner, DJ Khaled and GRAMMY Award winning Hip Hop trio, Naughty By Nature.

GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center will continue to release its twice-weekly video series Mini Masterclass. This fan favorite series includes a 10-minute interview with an esteemed roster of guests including GRAMMY Award Winner, Mario Winans, Hip Hop Legend, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, GRAMMY Award Winner, Estelle, Matthew Ramsey from the ACM Award Winning Country Band, Old Dominion and GRAMMY Nominated Songwriter, Jessie Jo Dillon. The interviews cover an array of topics including musical process and inspiration, tips for young musicians and more.

In the upcoming weeks, GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center will highlight virtual exhibits released by the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles as part of their Museum At Home initiative. Featured exhibitions include some of those that have been on display in Newark like Whitney! as well as other New Jersey Legends like Frank Sinatra.

All Online Learning and Content Hub initiatives can be accessed on the homepage of the museum's website at GRAMMYMuseumEXP.org.

"Music is our greatest form of connection and it has never been more important to our society than it is right now," said Mark Conklin, Director, Artist Relations and Programming. "We are thrilled to introduce our Online Learning and Content Hub and bring its programs to life. These online programs allow us to continue the museum's mission to educate, entertain and provide music fans with an exclusive glimpse into the songs and artists that continue to be the soundtrack of our lives."

