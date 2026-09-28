GOO GOO DOLLS to perform second annual benefit concerts for FeedMore WNY

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Due to the overwhelming success of last year's event, Goo Goo Dolls will perform their second annual hometown benefit concerts at Buffalo's Town Ballroom on November 20 and November 21 for FeedMore WNY. Last year, the performances raised $150,000 for the organization, whose mission is to provide nutritious food and skills training to Western New Yorkers. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 2 and 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to FeedMore WNY.

Tickets can be purchased here and here while further information on FeedMore WNY can be found at feedmorewny.org.

The announcement follows the band's extensive run of Summer Tour dates with Neon Trees, which also included performances at iHeartRadio Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for 'Most Top 10 Singles.'

On the heels of going viral, the band's Diamond-certified (10,000,000 in sales) global hit 'Iris' has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone. Originally released in 1998, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and recently received a new version by SZA in addition to being covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and sombr, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog. Earlier this year, the track was nominated for 'Best Throwback Song' at the American Music Awards.

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In addition, the band's Summer Anthem EP is out now via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

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