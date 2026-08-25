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New York City singer-songwriter Alwyn Morrison has announced his sophomore EP, Trial, arriving October 23, 2026, following last year's debut, Heartsplit.

In his new release, Morrison moves through betrayal, inherited pain, self-defense, and survival. The result is a loud, yet vulnerable rock record that treats emotional wreckage as both confession and evidence. Mixed by Alex Aldi (Goo Goo Dolls, Passion Pit), and mastered by Nathan Dantzler (sombr, Sabrina Carpenter), Morrison started working on these songs back in 2023. He recorded most of the vocals and instruments in Flint, Michigan, and in Los Angeles.

Alongside the announcement, Morrison shares videos for the EP's opening tracks, 'Puzzle Piece' and 'Everybody Bleeds,' both arriving August 25.

Reflecting on the making of Trial, Morrison says, 'Since 2024, I spent so much time in the studio writing and producing nearly 90 songs. At some point, I realized I kept coming back to these four tracks. It took me a while to understand why. While I'd been writing a lot about love and heartbreak—some of which became my first EP—these songs felt different. They weren't really about romance. They were about life.'

'The idea of Trial wasn't intentional at first. Looking back, I realized these songs traced a journey through betrayal, pain, self-defense, and survival. Listening to them in sequence, they began to resemble the stages of a legal proceeding: a charging document, a pretrial motion, a verdict, and finally a court order. I did, in fact, spend a lot of days in a New York City Court room in 2025 – to support some friends going through some very difficult times. I think those experiences found their way into these songs without me realizing it. Eventually, it became clear that they belonged together.'

'Puzzle Piece' and 'Everybody Bleeds' are out August 25th. Trial is out October 23, 2026.

Alwyn Morrison is a New York City-based alternative rock singer-songwriter. His music pairs driving guitar melodies with introspective lyrics that explore connection, vulnerability, and the raw truths of everyday life. Morrison made a striking independent debut in 2025. His breakthrough single 'Chained' became one of the most-added tracks on U.S. radio (Mediabase #44), a rare feature for an independent artist. His debut EP, Heartsplit (released September 5, 2025), was praised for being both intimate and anthemic, with his songs combining diary-like vulnerability with shout-along choruses and high-voltage live energy.

'Puzzle Piece,' the first single of his second EP, Trial, features 'rock foundations and electronic flourishes, creating timeless, atmospherically dense songs that feel both familiar and slightly off-center' (Rolling Stone Argentina). With his upcoming singles, 'Everybody Bleeds' and 'Monster', Morrison is pushing his sound into rawer, more modern rock territory.

Photo Credit: Denice Flores Almendares



Photo Credit: Denice Flores Almendares

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