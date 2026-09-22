Alwyn Morrison Shares 'Fireflies' Single and Video Ahead of TRIAL EP

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New York City singer-songwriter Alwyn Morrison returns with 'Fireflies,' the third single from his upcoming sophomore EP, Trial, arriving October 23. Mixed by Alex Aldi (Goo Goo Dolls, Passion Pit) and mastered by Nathan Dantzler (sombr, Sabrina Carpenter), the nostalgic track reflects on the innocence of childhood and the ways our perspective changes as we grow older.

Inspired by a night surrounded by hundreds of fireflies in New York City's Central Park, Morrison uses the once-magical creatures as a metaphor for the loss of childhood wonder. The song looks back on a time when fear had less influence over how he experienced the world, ultimately asking whether some of that youthful fearlessness can be reclaimed in adulthood.

Through memories of catching fireflies as a child, the song contrasts the fearlessness of youth with the more cautious perspective that can come with age. While 'Fireflies' reflects on what changes as we grow older, its message ultimately points toward finding moments of joy and wonder despite the challenges that come with growing up.

'I share my unreleased music with my biggest fans first, and they love this song. I wrote it after realizing that I was absolutely afraid of fireflies, after one night being surrounded by hundreds of them in the middle of Central Park in New York City.' Morrison explains. 'I kept thinking that as a child I wasn't afraid of them at all, but as an adult I was aware that they are pretty big insects that fly kind of fast, and not just some magical blinking creatures. The more I thought about it, the more I saw that as a metaphor for growing up and losing the innocence that we have as children, when we don't let fear influence how we see things. Wouldn't life be better if we were a bit more fearless as we once were?'

Recorded at Dubway Studios in New York City, 'Fireflies' was co-written by Morrison and longtime collaborator, Emmy-nominated composer Michael Kooman, and was orchestrated by Grammy and Tony Award–nominated August Eriksmoen.

'Fireflies' follows Morrison's previous singles from Trial, which marks a shift away from the romantic themes of his 2025 debut EP, Heartsplit, toward more personal reflections on life, growth and survival. 'Fireflies' is out September 22nd. Trial is out October 23, 2026.

Trial Track Listing

1. Puzzle Piece

2. Everybody Bleeds

3. Monster

4. Fireflies

Alwyn Morrison is a New York City-based alternative rock singer-songwriter. His music pairs driving guitar melodies with introspective lyrics that explore connection, vulnerability, and the raw truths of everyday life. Morrison made a striking independent debut in 2025. His breakthrough single 'Chained' became one of the most-added tracks on U.S. radio (Mediabase #44), a rare feature for an independent artist. His debut EP, Heartsplit (released September 5, 2025), was praised for being both intimate and anthemic, with his songs combining diary-like vulnerability with shout-along choruses and high-voltage live energy.

'Puzzle Piece,' the first single of his second EP, Trial, features 'rock foundations and electronic flourishes, creating timeless, atmospherically dense songs that feel both familiar and slightly off-center.' With his upcoming singles, 'Everybody Bleeds' and 'Monster', Morrison is pushing his sound into rawer, more modern rock territory.

Photo Credit: Denice Flores Almendares



Photo Credit: Denice Flores Almendares

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