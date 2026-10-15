GOBLIN to Perform TENEBRE Score Live Starting October 21

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Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will launch a North American tour celebrating 44 years of Dario Argento's Tenebre on October 21 in Philadelphia, PA. The seminal prog-rock outfit will perform their iconic score live alongside special screenings of the film, now fully remastered in 4K.

Celebrating the collaboration between Simonetti and Argento, the band has tickets selling quickly for the series of shows. With a history spanning over 50 years, Claudio Simonetti & Goblin remain a testament to the Italian prog-rock scene and the world of horror films and scores.

Kicking off October 21 in Philadelphia, the band will embark on their North American TENEBRE tour performing live their iconic score for Dario Argento's thriller alongside a screening of the film, plus a set of classic hits from Goblin's catalogue. A cinematic approach based on Simonetti's signature polyharmonics became a hallmark of the band's sound, marked by numerous collaborations with directors such as Dario Argento, George Romero and Lamberto Bava, among others.

Claudio Simonetti has written and recorded scores and soundtracks including Suspiria, Dawn of the Dead, Deep Red / Profondo Rosso, Demons, Opera and Tenebre. This year, Simonetti's Goblin celebrate Dario Argento's 1982 classic Tenebre with a live performance of their score set to a screening of the film. Following the movie's finale, the collective will return after a brief intermission to deliver an additional set of Goblin material and 'best of' songs and scores set to their cinematic counterparts on screen.

When asked about the tour, Claudio Simonetti stated: 'After many years—and having performed the scores for 'Suspiria', 'Deep Red' ('Profondo Rosso'), 'Demons' ('Dèmoni'), and 'Dawn of the Dead' ('Zombi') in North America on various occasions—I have finally decided to play 'Tenebre' ('Tenebrae') on tour, partly in response to requests from so many North American fans. It is a wonderful new experience to perform the soundtrack to one of Dario Argento's most beloved films live, newly restored to 4K.'

'The music differs from my previous scores, featuring electronic rock sounds that have made it one of the most iconic soundtracks in Argento's filmography. I have sought to recreate the original electronic style while injecting a dose of high-energy rock to give the sound a more contemporary feel. The music for 'Tenebrae' was composed during the heyday of 1980s dance music; the title theme was a staple of the disco scene, and the 'vocoder' parts were and still are frequently sampled by various artists.'

The upcoming series of North American performances will recreate the suspense and thrilling atmosphere of Tenebre in some of North America's most historically significant theaters, including the Alex Theatre in Glendale (opened in 1925), the Castro Theatre in San Francisco (opened in 1922), and the Somerville Theatre in Boston (opened in 1914). Among many other historical landmark theatres, the tour will also play more contemporary venues like Music Box Village in New Orleans, featuring artistic sculptures and structures that have been incorporated into the venue's sound system resulting in a unique experience for fans.

Joining Simonetti (keyboards) on bringing the score of Italian cinema to North American stages are players Daniele Amador (guitar), Cecilia Nappo (bass) and Frederico Maragoni (drums). As Simonetti stresses: 'I am very excited to embark on this tour, hoping to satisfy the large number of fans who requested it and who have long awaited the chance to finally see it performed live by my seasoned and powerful band. Naturally, after the movie live, we'll play many of our greatest hits, as usual.'

The first round of tour dates was announced in August and the reception has been met with sold out shows in Saugerties NY, Portland OR, Tampa FL and Asheville NC. There have been newly added shows in Lincoln NE Nov 3rd, Austin TX Nov 14th, Atlanta GA Nov 17th as well as a second Tampa FL performance Nov 18th. The full list of tour dates and status updates can be found below and tickets can be purchased at https://tonedeaftouring.com/goblin while they last.

Tour Dates

Oct 21st - Phoenixville PA @ Colonial Theatre

Oct 22nd - Pittsburgh PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Oct 23rd - Saugerties NY @ Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT!)

Oct 24th - Brooklyn NY @ Crown Hill Theatre

Oct 25th - Somerville MA @ Somerville Theatre

Oct 27th - Montreal QC @ Fairmount Theatre

Oct 28th - Ottawa ON @ Overflow

Oct 29th - Harrisburg PA @ Capital City Music Hall

Oct 30th - Cleveland OH @ Cinematheque

Oct 31st - Detroit MI @ Crofoot Theatre

Nov 1st - Chicago IL @ WC Social Club

Nov 2nd - Milwaukee WI @ Rave / Eagles Club

Nov 3rd - Lincoln NE @ Bourbon Theatre (NEW!)

Nov 5th - Boise ID @ Egyptian Theatre

Nov 6th - Vancouver BC @ Rio Theatre

Nov 7th - Seattle WA @ El Corazon

Nov 8th - Portland OR @ Hollywood Theatre (SOLD OUT!)

Nov 10th - San Francisco CA @ The Castro Theatre

Nov 11th - Glendale CA @ The Alex Theatre

Nov 14th - Austin TX @ Brushy Street Commons (NEW!)

Nov 15th - Haltom City TX @ Haltom Theatre (NEW!)

Nov 16th - New Orleans LA @ Music Box Village

Nov 17th - Atlanta GA @ Center Stage (NEW!)

Nov 18th - Tampa FL @ Sun-Ray Cinema

Nov 19th - Tampa FL @ Sun-Ray Cinema (SOLD OUT)

Nov 21 - Nashville TN @ Eastside Bowl (NEW!)

Nov 22 - Greenville SC @ Radio Room (NEW!)

Nov 23 - Asheville NC @ Eulogy (SOLD OUT)

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer



Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer

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