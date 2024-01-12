GMO Stax Releases 'Youngest N Charge 2' Feat Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49 & Luh Tyler

The project is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

GMO Stax Releases 'Youngest N Charge 2' Feat Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49 & Luh Tyler

Emerging from Detroit's thriving rap community, GMO Stax has released his new project Youngest N Charge 2; which is now available at all DSP's. 

Youngest N Charge 2 features guest appearances from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49, and Luh Tyler.

“This project took a lot of hard work and dedication.  I had to overcome personal and business struggles to get this out to my fans” GMO Stax offers.  “Over the last year, I had ups and downs, but I know it's going to pay off once the world hears this new Stax!  Thank you to all of the featured artists, producers, and my team behind the scenes who have helped me with this project.” 

GMO Stax, Youngest N Charge 2, is now available here:



