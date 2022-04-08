GLOR1A Releases New EP, METAL REBOOT$D

Today, April 8th 2022, GLOR1A shares METAL REBOOT$D, created in most by femmes of colour producers twisting the dystopian amalgamation of pleasure presented in her original EP METAL. Known for fusing R&B, electronica, and left-leaning Pop, GLOR1A stands out from the crowd - a voice to remember for listeners' pleasure.

This EP features revering remixes blurring Baile funk, Amapiano, ambient IDM, 180 BPM and emotive Latin Pop from Manuka Honey, Ikonika, Lila Tinando a Violeta, Yazzus and Flora Yin Wong - a masterpiece for electronic music non-conformists.

All sales proceeds will be donated to Sistah Space, a London based charity organisation specialising in working with African heritage women & girls who've experienced domestic or sexual abuse or who have lost a loved one to domestic violence. GLOR1A aims to raise £1000 for the charity, selling 200 copies of METAL Rebooted on Bandcamp only.

GLOR1A's full-length EP METAL ties together a year-long creative journey developing the alter ego GLOR1A 2.0 - a Black gynoid formed to understand human consciousness - built to shock society and ask difficult questions about our relationship with technology, race, gender and class and how technology intersects with the black and femme existence. Released on Gaika's The Spectacular Empire record label.

GLOR1A is ethereal feminine power, this year supporting music legends Eartheater and Bbymutha and hosting headline shows in Berlin and London. Set to release a new EP Sad Gal'22 early next year, telling the extended story of GLOR1A 2.0. Alongside opening her first exhibition Channel B with her Black-owned music collective Nine Nights TV at the Institute Of Contemporary Arts London having created a subterranean dance floor and conductor of Black futurist thinking.

