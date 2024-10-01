GLOBAL MUSIC, UNITED WORLD FESTIVAL Explores The Strength And Powerful Tool Of Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gather your friends and family and prepare to enjoy diverse musical performances as well as family-oriented hands-on workshops and food from all over the world at the Global Music, United World Festival on Saturday, October 5. The festival will take place from 2 to 5 pm at Midtown Plaza in Carmel.

This festival, presented by Hand in Hand Music Foundation, will help to spread awareness about the rich and diverse musical cultures present within the Carmel and greater Indianapolis communities.

Music and singing have the potential to reach the deepest parts of our being. Music – a connector and healer – has the potential to uplift, empower and instill hope. The Global Music, United World Festival is a way for Hand in Hand Music Foundation to share this vision with the community as a whole.

As the Owner and Director of The Music Playhouse in Carmel, Emily Good-Perkins is passionate about providing high-quality music education for children and adults of diverse backgrounds and abilities. She oversees the curriculum and educational philosophy of the music school, which is based on research and experience teaching all ages throughout the world.

She has presented, performed, and taught in various countries across the globe. She is committed to fostering musical cultures and identities that reflect the diversity of the world.

Inspired by growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, and by her Congolese colleague, Emmanuel, who is a survivor of the Congolese war, they established the Hand in Hand Music Foundation. The goal of the foundation is to ensure that children have access to a creative, educational space in which they are nurtured and empowered to be change makers, cultural bearers, leaders, and ambassadors within their communities and the broader world at large.

Global Music, United World Festival will provide a way for Hand in Hand Music Foundation to share the strong message of music education. An intentionally-designed music education can instill creativity, freedom dreaming, imagination and hope for a brighter future. Music can truly inspire and empower.

Plan to come out and help celebrate the power of music on October 5 from 2 to 5 pm. Midtown Carmel Plaza is located at 365 Monon Blvd, Carmel, IN.

To learn more about Hand in Hand Music Foundation, visit their website at https://www.handinhandmusic.world/.

