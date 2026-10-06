GEORGE MICHAEL: THE FAITH TOUR to Arrive in IMAX
The film features rediscovered footage from the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy captured on 35mm over two nights.
THE FAITH TOUR will arrive exclusively in IMAX theatres beginning Wednesday, December 9, with a wider release everywhere December 11. Fans can be among the first to see the film by attending the 'Gotta Have Faith: George Michael IMAX Early Access Event,' at participating IMAX theatres nationwide, 7PM local time. Guests who attend this event will receive an exclusive collectible ticket, while supplies last.
Directed by Andy Morahan and David Austin, George Michael: The Faith Tour features recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage of the global superstar performing during his 1988 Faith Tour.
Tickets are on sale now at IMAX.com.
Synopsis
An electric concert film featuring recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage of the global superstar at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988. A triumph in archival filmmaking, George Michael: The Faith Tour transforms footage assembled from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm film over two nights into an extraordinary cinematic event and audio experience.
Directed By: Andy Morahan and David Austin
Starring: George Michael
Opening Original Short Film By: Mary McCartney
Produced By: George Michael Entertainment and Globe Originals, in partnership with Mercury Studios
Runtime: 113 Minutes
Rating: Not Rated
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