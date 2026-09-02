Ella Boh Drops CARELESS WHISPER Cover as BLURRY Tour Sells Out NYC, DC

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Ella Boh has released a dream-pop cover of 'Careless Whisper,' reimagining the George Michael hit as part of her live show staples. The Los Angeles-based dark pop artist alternates between controlled, breathy vocals and unrestrained power on the track.

Discussing the release, Ella Boh shared, ''Careless Whisper' is one of my favorite songs of all time so I started covering it on tour. My fans have not left me alone about it since, so I'm finally dropping the studio cover as my gift to them for selling my first headline tour so quickly.'

At the end of July, Ella Boh released the BLURRY (DELUXE EP) via Bamboo Artists, announced her headline tour, and made her debut Lollapalooza performance. Her shows in NYC and DC quickly sold out, with the LA, Denver and Dallas shows following close behind. Along the way, she will be supported by Psylosia. After her headline run, Ella Boh will join Artemas for an expansive UK/EU tour to close out the year.

Self-written and self-produced, with co-production from Stint, Ella Boh has crafted a cinematic dark-pop universe where every song, visual and release contributes to a larger story. Rather than existing as standalone singles, each track reveals another layer of the BLURRY world, exploring the beauty and danger of loving too deeply, losing yourself in another person, and ultimately rediscovering your own identity.

The deluxe EP is described as the complete realization of the artistic world Ella Boh has spent the past year building while setting the stage for what is to come. It marks her transformation from an emerging songwriter — previously working with Selena Gomez, Jai Wolf, Freya Skye and more — into what the release calls one of dark pop's most compelling independent voices.

Upcoming Tour Dates

September 30 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

October 1 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot - The Pike Room

October 3 - Toronto, ON - The Sound Garage at Blood Brothers Brewing

October 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right (SOLD OUT)

October 6 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House (SOLD OUT)

October 8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall: Row One Stage

October 9 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory At The Masquerade

October 11 - Dallas, TX - TX Tea Room (LOW TICKETS)

October 12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

October 14 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge (LOW TICKETS)

October 17 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

October 20 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre (LOW TICKETS)

November 11 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre ^

November 12 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France ^

November 14 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal ^

November 15 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium ^

November 16 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra ^

November 18 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo ^

November 20 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique ^

November 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - SaSaZu ^

November 23 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja ^

November 25 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks ^

November 26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt ^

November 29- Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan ^

November 30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall ^

December 1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega ^

December 3 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine ^

December 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg ^

December 6 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt ^

December 7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg ^

December 10 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Corn Exchange ^

December 12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse ^

December 13 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy ^

December 14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton ^

^ supporting Artemas

About Ella Boh

Ella Boh is a dark pop artist based in Los Angeles, California crafting haunting melodies, cinematic storytelling, and self-written and self-produced records. She has built one of alternative pop's fastest-growing communities, and cultivated a dedicated global audience through immersive visuals and emotionally raw storytelling.

Following the success of her debut project milk & honey, Ella Boh launched her darkest and most ambitious era yet with the BLURRY DELUXE EP. Led by fan-favorite releases 'SERiAL KiLLER,' 'BLOODY MARY,' and 'PRETTY BABY,' the project has amassed more than 12.4 million Spotify streams, reached more than 1 million listeners, generated over 400K playlist adds, and contributed to a catalog that now exceeds 75+ million global lifetime streams. The release was supported by more than 14K presaves, international editorial support, and tour dates alongside Artemas and Ari Abdul.

Photo Credit: Wiktoria Cebera



Photo Credit: Wiktoria Cebera

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