GAYLE Announces 'a study of the human experience volume one'

Chart-topping pop singer-songwriter GAYLE has unveiled details of her eagerly awaited debut EP- a study of the human experience volume one arrives via Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records on Friday, March 18; pre-saves and pre-orders are available now here.

a study of the human experience volume one sees GAYLE continuing to reveal a larger-than-life personality and willingness to expose her deepest insecurities and desires through her unfiltered yet beautifully nuanced brand of songwriting. The EP will include the 17-year-old, Nashville-based artist's RIAA Gold certified worldwide #1 breakthrough hit, "abcdefu," alongside its spirited follow-up, "ur just horny." A full tracklist and official EP art will be revealed soon.

GAYLE will celebrate a study of the human experience volume one with a wide-ranging international live schedule that includes her sold out feeling it together headline tour, special guest runs alongside AJR and Tate McRae, and her first ever overseas performance. The dates - which follow a series of intimate headline dates that were met with such high demand they sold out within moments - get underway March 9 and 10 with a sold out two-night stand at the famed Exit/In in GAYLE's hometown of Nashville, TN, and then continue through May. For limited ticket availability and more information, please visit here.

"abcdefu" has fast proven a landmark debut for GAYLE, currently #2 across Top 40 radio outlets nationwide having already topped a range of worldwide charts including both the "Billboard Global Excl. U.S." chart for seven consecutive weeks and counting, and the "Billboard Global 200" (four weeks). Recently declared "the breakout song of 2022" by NYLON, the track - which now sits at #4 on Billboard's "Hot 100" - currently boasts over 925M worldwide streams and counting with over 1 million equivalents singles sold, driving the track to #1 on the Spotify Global chart hit as well as iTunes' "Top Pop Songs" and overall charts. What's more, "abcdefu" has proven a worldwide phenomenon, topping charts and earning gold and multi-platinum certifications around the globe.

GAYLE quickly followed up with "ur just horny," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Produced by Daylight (gnash, Shawn Mendes) and Pete Nappi (Thirty Seconds To Mars, Madison Beer, Shinedown), and written by GAYLE, Daniel Kyriakides (Sylvan Esso, K. Flay), and Sara Davis, the track was met by immediate popular success, amassing over 15M streams in just the first month of its release.

Fearlessly honest and undeniably magnetic, GAYLE has swiftly earned critical applause from high profile media outlets everywhere while also being named a YouTube "Artist On The Rise," an Amazon "Artist to Watch 2022," MTV's "February Global Push Artist," and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21: The Ones To Watch," to name just a few of her fast accruing accolades. Hailed by FLAUNT for "her own sound blending the genres of pop, alternative, rock, and R&B into one," GAYLE made her late night network TV debut earlier this year with a captivating interview and electrifying performance of "abcdefu" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.