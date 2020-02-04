G Herbo to Kick Off PTSD Tour Feb. 27

Returning to the road for what promises to be his biggest North American headline run to date, G Herbo embarks on the PTSD Tour this winter. The jaunt begins February 27 in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel, plays major cities coast-to-coast for five weeks, and comes to a close at House of Blues in Cleveland, OH on April 7.

The full itinerary can be found below. If you've never witnessed the Chicago spitter live, be sure to catch him on this tour as he remains renowned for high-energy performances.

In other very big news, he's gearing up to unveil his anxiously awaited new album, PTSD-rumored to be releasing before the end of February.

On the road and on record, G Herbo has his sights set on the crown in 2020. Get ready for his take over.

TOUR DATES:

2/27 Brooklyn NY

Brooklyn Steel

2/28 Philadelphia PA

The Fillmore

2/29 Worcester MA

The Palladium

3/1 Hartford CT

Webster Theater

3/3 Silver Spring MD

The Fillmore

3/4 Richmond VA

The National

3/5 Norfolk VA

The Norva

3/6 Raleigh NC

The Ritz

3/7 Charleston SC

The Music Farm

3/10 Charlotte NC

The Fillmore

3/11 Atlanta GA

Tabernacle

3/12 New Orleans LA

The Fillmore

3/14 Memphis TN

Growlers

3/15 Houston TX

House of Blues

3/17 Dallas TX

House of Blues

3/19 Phoenix AZ

The Van Buren

3/21 Los Angeles CA

El Rey Theatre

3/22 San Francisco CA

Slim's

3/24 Denver CO

Ogden (new show)

3/25 Lincoln NE

Bourbon Theatre

3/26 Wichita KS

The Cotillion

3/27 Lawrence KS

Granada Theater

3/29 Minneapolis MN

Varsity Theater

4/1 Grand Rapids MI

20 Monroe Live

4/3 Joilet IL

The Forge

4/4 Milwaukee WI

The Rave

4/5 Louisville KY

Mercury Ballroom

4/6 Indianapolis IN

Egyptian Room

4/7 Cleveland OH

House of Blues

G Herbo, formerly known as Lil Herb, first shook the music scene in 2012 with the Lil Bibby assisted viral smash, "Kill S**t." With praises from Drake, followed by a series of coveted collaborations ranging from Nicki Minaj to Common, G Herbo was instantly acknowledged as a pioneer of Hip Hop's "Drill Music" movement. G Herbo's lyrics of life or death circumstances, extreme loss, and adversity, has given a voice to underprivileged youth everywhere. Amassing more than 2 billion streams worldwide,

G Herbo's is the most potent lyrical documentarian of street culture for his generation. His new album, PTSD, dropping in February, followed by a U.S. tour, features Chance The Rapper, Juice WRLD, and many others.





