Fuze The MC, GAM, Tone Oliver, Honest In 10land, & Michael Sneed Connect On New Single 'Programmin''

Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance is presenting "Programmin'," the second single from their forthcoming compilation album Royalty Summit. "Programmin'" is a soulful laidback Rap tune produced by Michael Sneed and featuring Fuze the MC, GAM, Tone Oliver, & Honest in 10land. Due out December 23rd, Royalty Summit is a 12-track album curated by Oakstop Alliance and Homeboy Sandman to showcase Oakland's most exciting homegrown Hip-Hop talent. Stream the new single "Programmin'" here: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/programmin

Oakland, California is an undeniable breeding ground for culture and talent. The city has spawned musical greats such as Kehlani, Raphael Saadiq, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito and many others. Local artists have long expressed the desire to cultivate the musical scene to provide the creative resources readily available in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The Oakland Resident initiative was created by Oakstop Alliance to provide increased visibility to Oakland musicians, producers, and engineers by facilitating stress-free collaborations with progressive artists from around the world...in Oakland.

Royalty Summit is the debut release from the Oakland Resident music initiative. Homeboy Sandman was planning the west coast run for his There In Spirit Tour when longtime friend and Oakstop Alliance Executive Director Damon Johnson pitched him with the concept. The 12-track album was recorded over 3 days in Oakland as a residency collaboration between Homeboy Sandman, and over 20 Oakland musical artists and professionals.

The groundbreaking compilation album Royalty Summit is due for release in December 23rd, 2022.

Stream Programmin': https://soulspazm.ffm.to/programmin

Pre-order/Pre-save Royalty Summit: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/royaltysummit

Royalty Summit Tracklist

Bas1 Intro The Journey (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Simago, and James Wavey) Just Because (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver) Programmin' (ft. Fuze, GAM, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver) Come Around (ft. GAM, Alai the Guy, and Homeboy Sandman) Now (ft. Mike Fish, Homeboy Sandman, and Michael Sneed) The Herb Garden (ft. Alai the Guy, Homeboy Sandman, and Ovrkast.) Just Because [REMIX](ft. Homeboy Sandman, Jada Imani, and James Wavey) Look at the Rim (ft. Homeboy Sandman, A-Plus, and Michael Sneed) Voice of My Own (ft. Simago, Honest in 10land, and Mike Fish) Witness (ft. Fuze and Homeboy Sandman) Bas1 Outro

