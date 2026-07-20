Future Scores 12th No. 1 Album as THE REAL ME Debuts Atop Billboard 200

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Future's tenth solo studio album, THE REAL ME, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 131,000 units in its first week, giving the Atlanta rapper his 12th career chart-topper and continuing a run that includes MIXTAPE PLUTO, which also opened at No. 1 on the same chart and has since earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

THE REAL ME surpasses 200,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, per Luminate.

In the lead-up to the release, Future descended on his hometown of Atlanta and staged a full-scale takeover: streets, skyline, and landmarks drenched in his signature purple haze and the unmistakable Freebandz logo. The show-stopping centerpiece was a 12-mile purple laser beam blasting from the top of the iconic Magic City straight into the Atlanta skyline.

This past week, Future also released cinematic visuals for 'Fukk A Interview' and 'Konnichiwa.'

THE REAL ME marks Future's 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work. The album follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Photo Credit: Jason Nocito

ABOUT FUTURE

Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after Future landed. If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence felt from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger 'Jumpman' (with Drake). He has collected 3 GRAMMY AWARDS, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's 'Life Is Good' [ft. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as 'the first artist to release two Billboard 200 number ones in consecutive weeks.' Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ ('the best rapper alive'), Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL, and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen. In 2019, he garnered his first GRAMMY AWARD in the category of 'Best Rap Performance' for 'King's Dead' alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. In 2022, Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's 'Pushin P' with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looked ahead again on his ninth full-length and eighth #1 album, I Never Liked You, in 2022, which saw him take home another GRAMMY Award for 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' for the Hot 100 #1 single 'WAIT FOR U' featuring Drake and Tems. In 2024, he leveled up once again with back-to-back #1 albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU in collaboration with Metro Boomin, lighting culture on fire with the #1 single 'Like That' featuring Kendrick Lamar. And now, he continues his prolific run with MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA.



Photo Credit: Jason Nocito

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