Future's THE REAL ME Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200, His 12th Chart-Topper

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Future's tenth solo studio album, THE REAL ME, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with 131,000 units, marking the Atlanta rapper's 12th career chart-topper. The album, described as a personal body of work, follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which also opened at No. 1 on the same chart and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA. In the lead-up to the release, Future staged a promotional event in Atlanta that included a 12-mile purple laser beam projected from the Magic City club into the city skyline.

This past week, Future released visuals for 'Fukk A Interview' and 'Konnichiwa'.

THE REAL ME marks a significant moment in Future's catalog — his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work. The album finds Future turning inward, delivering some of his most candid and ambitious music to date.

The full tracklist for THE REAL ME is below.

Photo Credit: Jason Nocito

ABOUT FUTURE

Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after Future landed. If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence felt from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger 'Jumpman' (with Drake). He has collected 3 GRAMMY AWARDS, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's 'Life Is Good' [ft. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as 'the first artist to release two Billboard 200 number ones in consecutive weeks.' Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ ('the best rapper alive'), Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL, and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen. In 2019, he garnered his first GRAMMY AWARD in the category of 'Best Rap Performance' for 'King's Dead' alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. In 2022, Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's 'Pushin P' with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looked ahead again on his ninth full-length and eighth #1 album, I Never Liked You, in 2022, which saw him take home another GRAMMY Award for 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' for the Hot 100 #1 single 'WAIT FOR U' featuring Drake and Tems. In 2024, he leveled up once again with back-to-back #1 albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU in collaboration with Metro Boomin, lighting culture on fire with the #1 single 'Like That' featuring Kendrick Lamar. And now, he continues his prolific run with MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Follow Future on Instagram, YouTube, X, and TikTok.



Photo Credit: Jason Nocito

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