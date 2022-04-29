Future Releases Album 'I Never Liked You'

Recently christened "the best rapper alive" by GQ, Future proudly presents his anxiously awaited ninth full-length and the most anticipated album of 2022, I Never Liked You, today.

To celebrate the arrival of the record, The GRAMMY® Award-winning, diamond-certified icon just uncovered the event-level music video for "Keep It Burnin" [feat. Kanye West]. Watch the music video below. Bound to set the internet on fire, the cinematic clip continues a tradition of blockbuster visuals for Future whose total career YouTube views have exceeded 8 billion and counting.

The album stands out as Future's first body of work since 2020's platinum-selling High Off Life, which emerged as his sixth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200. He stacks I Never Liked You with powerhouse anthems. The single "Wait For U" [feat. Drake & Tems] showcases the emotional side of Future, and is an instantly quotable anthem, while he also links with Drake yet again for "I'm On One."

He continues showcasing his most emotional and honest songwriting yet with the crooning solo cut "Love U Better," while Atlanta stands up with the raucous and raw "For A Nut" [feat. Young Thug & Gunna], and "Voodoo" [feat. Kodak Black] conjures an unbreakable spell of its own. The album concludes with "Back to the Basics," marking a full circle moment for the hip hop titan. These sixteen tracks seal the record's status as the biggest and boldest release of the year.

Last week, GQ revealed Future as the cover of their May 2022 issue in a massive and insightful feature. Penned by Elliott Wilson, it marks his first cover issue of the publication. Calling I Never Liked You "reignited, unstoppable," the profile makes its case for one undisputable fact: "His impact can't be denied. Especially not after eight solo albums, 19 solo mixtapes, one collaborative album, four collaborative mixtapes, two EPs, and one soundtrack (for 2018's Superfly). Worldwide, he's been streamed over 30 billion times and has, in the process, inspired an entire generation of rappers. Few artists are as prolific.

When you survey the hip-hop landscape, no other artist has been as consistently excellent, or as influential, for as long as he has. He invented his own sound, which has since become the dominant style in rap. He has delivered hit after hit after hit. And he's done it all on his own terms. I'll say it again: Future is the best rapper alive." For the cover of his new album and additional promotional materials, Future chose images from his recent GQ cover shoot. Photo credit: Gregory Harris for GQ.

Next up, he will headline Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23 this summer.

