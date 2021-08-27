Future-Pop Artist Maria Domark Announces 'Flawless' EP

Future-pop producer, writer, singer and former model Maria Domark has announced the release of her debut EP, Flawless on the 3rd September via P.O.F CORP. Maria Domark's EP is accompanied by hyper-modern 3D art from artists like Razorade and Sevi Domochevsky who have worked with the likes of Grimes, Charli XCX, and Arca. The producer has built a social empire by herself with over 1 million followers on Instagram alone and a firm presence on Facebook and TikTok. Maria is planning a total rebranding for all of her online presence - deleting all of her current and prior content and starting over from scratch without prejudice. The singer is currently garnering the attention of international publications, including FLAUNT with her debut EP.

On the EP, listeners will find the fiercely independent track, 'Mieway' which was mixed and mastered by Scott Banks, who has worked on two Golden Melody Award-winning singles, two Platinum-certified singles as well as with Major Lazer and DJ Snake on 'Lean On (feat. MØ)'. While her music is accompanied by iconic mind-bending visual art and curious underground labels, Maria Domark's sound embraces the world of future pop, calling to mind the likes of Grimes, Poppy, Ashnikko and Dorian Electra.

Maria Domark was born in St. Petersburg and moved to Israel at a young age. As an immigrant, she had a hard time making friends and fitting in. Adding to the fact that she also grew up poor and raised by a single mother, she tried to hide her identity as a foreigner. She managed to get into one of the biggest model agencies in the country - in order to support herself financially and to fit in - where she thrived. By the advice of her agency and against her better judgment, she entered The Big Brother show, where her name further grew and she quickly became a well-known persona and celebrity, placing modelling campaigns on national TV and presenting big worldwide brands. The plastic, shallow and superficial world of celebrities and modelling soon grew tiresome and left her feeling fake and unfulfilled, so Maria Domark chose to quit, leaving her whole life behind, disconnecting herself completely, in search of authenticity and following a lifelong passion of creating music.

In your face and going in to disturb, Flawless carries a dark and beat-driven vein encompassing the spirit of inner rebellion. An undercurrent of menace permeates the EP, contrasted by Maria Domark's captivating vocals which tell the story of fear, loneliness, rumours, plastic culture, anxiety, but also of living your truth at all costs. She had enough of being told who and what she has to be. The singer knows that this project would be seen as fraudulent by the same people that expect her to be obedient and polite. Instead, she is delving into the world of the genuine, seeking to make a real change in both herself and the world. 'Mieway' in particular is about peeling back the "robot-model" persona with infectious basslines and finding her own way, away from people who never really knew her.

Speaking of Flawless, Maria Domark tells us: "This EP represents the beginning of my journey to truly connect to myself, creating my own music and following my true passion. Being left unfulfilled by my old modelling life, I was lost and in a pretty dark place, when the melody for "Haunted" just popped out while I was playing the guitar. At that moment, I felt my sense of purpose coming back to me - like this melody somehow woke me up from a long slumber. This ongoing journey formed some of the best memories of my life, some true friends and made me a wiser, more confident human."



Maria Domark · Maria Domark - Mieway