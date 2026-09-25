Future Fambo Releases New Dancehall Single 'RICH LOOK GOOD PON MI'
The track marks the latest release from the Queens-based performer, who has maintained an active career spanning more than three decades.
Jamaican dancehall artiste Future Fambo returns with his new single, 'Rich Look Good Pon Mi,' scheduled through VPAL.
On the track, Future Fambo addresses money, status and the lifestyle that accompanies success. He delivers deejayed verses around the repeated title hook, 'Rich Look Good Pon Mi,' giving the record a straightforward theme and an easy-to-follow chorus.
The single continues Future Fambo's longstanding connection to party-driven dancehall. His catalogue includes 'Kung Fu,' 'Drunken Dance,' 'Tonight We Ravin' among other songs.
Born Warren Gladstone Williams, Future Fambo began his recording career under the name Future Troubles. He gained recognition in the 1990s following the release of 'Kung Fu' and later adopted the Future Fambo name as his career developed. Since then, he has remained active as a recording artiste and performer, releasing solo material and collaborating with several established names in Jamaican music.
'Rich Look Good Pon Mi' follows Future Fambo's recent releases and adds a new track to a catalogue developed over more than three decades.
The single is available on all major digital streaming platforms, including via this streaming link.
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