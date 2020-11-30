Fustercluck Hits the Holiday Season with Gifts that Give Back to the Music Industry

Holiday shoppers who are looking for gifts that give back during these challenging times need look no further than Fustercluck, the music-driven organization created to champion and support those in the live entertainment industry (and their families) who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-founded by Keith Levenson, music director and conductor of The Who, and singer-actor Gilgamesh Taggett, Fustercluck advocates for the music and entertainment industry through a variety of initiatives, including the sale of "Music Matters" merchandise, as well as exclusive merchandise featuring celebrity Fustercluck supporters such as rocker Eddie Vedder, iconic singer Darlene Love, the legendary Roger Daltrey, and more.

From an Eddie Vedder or Roger Daltrey magic mug and Darlene Love T-shirts to Fuster the chicken tank tops and tote bags proclaiming 2020 as "What a Clucking Year," there's something for everyone to enjoy - and with a portion of the proceeds from every purchase going to support MusicCares - the Fustercluck store is a feel-good place to shop this holiday season!

Learn more about Fustercluck at www.fustercluckmusic.com and find the store at www.fustercluckmerch.com.

Watch the holiday promo here:

