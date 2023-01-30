Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'

From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'

The album will be released on April 14.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Germany's From Fall to Spring have announced their debut album RISE, out April 14 via Arising Empire. Pre-order it here.

The band also shared the video for the new track "DRAW THE LINE."

"We enjoyed working on the songs for RISE. The music revives the sound of the 2000s, which had a deep influence on our generation. With the album at hand we tried to migrate that sound into the modern world we live in today, and we're incredibly happy with the result," says the band.

Following last years Eurovision Song Contest affair in which Electric Callboy got excluded from taking actions at the event, From Fall to Spring now have the chance to be the first-ever metal band in history representing Germany in Liverpool this year. Vote now!

RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.

ABOUT FROM FALL TO SPRING

From Fall to Spring are newcomers from the southwest of Germany who have dedicated themselves to melodic new metal. With the two self-produced EPs A Better Tomorrow (2017) and Disconnected (2019), the guys got off to an impressive start and cracked the one million clicks mark on the popular streaming portals in 2020. The single "Supernova" also caused a stir abroad for the first time and, together with the other two singles "RISE" and "BR4INFCK," now total over four million streams.

The band played at Full Force and Pell Mell Festival, among others, in 2022 and then completed a well-attended headlining tour in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.



Shambolics Announce UK Tour This Spring Photo
Shambolics Announce UK Tour This Spring
From the hands-in-the-air anthemia of EP opener “Like A Breeze”, through the slick and sparkling 80s grooves of “Take It Or Leave It”, or the feedback-drenched Smiths-y waltzer “Never Gonna Change”; it’s a collection that finds the Shams diversifying their sound, growing in confidence, and at the top of their game.
Johnny ONeil Releases LIVE at the Southern Theater EP Photo
Johnny O'Neil Releases 'LIVE at the Southern Theater' EP
The EP features five songs that provide a snapshot of Johnny and his band's history, ranging from a song initially recorded by Johnny's former band Dare Force, 'Let Me Play,' the lead track from Johnny's first solo album, 'Snake In the Grass,' to three brand new tracks from Johnny's upcoming second album.
Michael J Benjamin Releases New Acoustic Single Photo
Michael J Benjamin Releases New Acoustic Single
Michael J Benjamin grew up with the entire history of music readily available at the click of a mouse. He embraced himself in the heroes of old, immersing himself in the works of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Cash and Paul McCartney, before finding modern influence in Lana Del Rey, Weyes Blood and Jack Antonoff.
Coldplay Add New Music Of The Spheres World Tour Dates Photo
Coldplay Add New 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour Dates
Due to overwhelming fan demand, Coldplay has set additional second shows in Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles to their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The newly added shows take place at Vancouver’s BC Place on September 23rd, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on September 28th, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl on October 1st. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share