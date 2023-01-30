From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'

Germany's From Fall to Spring have announced their debut album RISE, out April 14 via Arising Empire. Pre-order it here.

The band also shared the video for the new track "DRAW THE LINE."

"We enjoyed working on the songs for RISE. The music revives the sound of the 2000s, which had a deep influence on our generation. With the album at hand we tried to migrate that sound into the modern world we live in today, and we're incredibly happy with the result," says the band.

Following last years Eurovision Song Contest affair in which Electric Callboy got excluded from taking actions at the event, From Fall to Spring now have the chance to be the first-ever metal band in history representing Germany in Liverpool this year. Vote now!

RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.

ABOUT FROM FALL TO SPRING

From Fall to Spring are newcomers from the southwest of Germany who have dedicated themselves to melodic new metal. With the two self-produced EPs A Better Tomorrow (2017) and Disconnected (2019), the guys got off to an impressive start and cracked the one million clicks mark on the popular streaming portals in 2020. The single "Supernova" also caused a stir abroad for the first time and, together with the other two singles "RISE" and "BR4INFCK," now total over four million streams.

The band played at Full Force and Pell Mell Festival, among others, in 2022 and then completed a well-attended headlining tour in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.