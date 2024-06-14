Friedberg Releases 'The Greatest' Single From Upcoming Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Friedberg has released infectious new single ‘The Greatest’ via Clouds Hill, as part of their debut album due for release later this year. Accompanying the track comes an eclectic music video, directed by Wouter Stoter, watch here. The band also returned to the UK this month, after supporting Giant Rooks on their U.S. tour, making their debut at The Great Escape Festival and supporting Big Special. They have also just been added to the bill of Lost Village, Lincolnshire, in August.

‘The Greatest’ cements itself as Friedberg’s most triumphant release yet. Anna Friedberg’s transfixing vocals are as breezy as ever, while the drum and bass grooves keep everything flowing. It’s a song destined for the festival season – for cool-breeze drives, warm summer parties and those endless road trips you never want to end.

A tribute to too many options and alienation setting in, Anna of Friedberg, says “It’s about modern society. About non-commitment. It’s about wanting everything, everywhere all at once (whilst slowly drowning in all the many options, because you’re too overwhelmed to make any decisions.)”

Directed by Wouter Stoter, the music video for ‘The Greatest’ captures the diverse culture within London. Anna finds herself walking through the city catching eyes with people from all different walks of life, including the rest of Friedberg, and covets what they are; wearing, carrying, playing and doing. The penultimate shots of the video capture Anna lumbering all the belongings she’s accrued throughout her journey to a serene park, set against the evening backdrop of the bustling city.

Wouter Stoter describes the concept, “In this ode to street photography, Anna of Friedberg embarks on a quest to become the greatest, swapping outfits and boyfriends with random strangers. As she layers not only clothes but also different identities, she finds herself gradually losing her own.”

​​Friedberg have had a jam-packed year already, including a performance at this year’s Great Escape Festival, a support slot with German indie rock band Giant Rooks, whose recent album has peaked at #1 in Germany, on their month-long U.S tour. They have also recently supported rising Black Country duo Big Special for their London and Manchester shows in May, and have their next support lined up with British alt-rock band Placebo at their Halifax, Southampton and Bristol shows in June.

Formed in 2019 by the Austrian-born Anna Friedberg (writer, vocals, guitar, cowbells and percussion), the line up is completed by London/Berlin-based Emily Linden (guitar, vocals), Cheryl Pinero (bass, vocals) and Laura Williams (drums). Friedberg’s early success came from single ‘Go Wild’ – a runaway hit that featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, and in BBC's Normal People – and their stellar debut EP ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah’, a razor-sharp collection of belters designed for the live stage.

The band has made major waves in Europe with performances at Eurosonic (Holland), Open Air St. Gallen (Switzerland), headlined Popfest Vienna (Austria), Haldern Pop (Germany), Heimspiel Knyphausen (Germany), a U.S tour with Hot Chip and support at their x3 Brixton Academy shows in London, supports with Placebo and high profile stadium support shows with AnnenMayKantereit in Germany last Summer.

2024 LIVE DATES

PLACEBO SUPPORT DATES

June 25th - Halifax, Piece Hall

June 26th - Southampton, Guildhall Square

June 28th - Bristol, Bristol Sounds, Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

August 24th - Lost Village Festival, Lincolnshire

Photo credit: Lewis Vorn

