Freya Beer Releases Debut Album 'Beast'

Freya Beer has released her highly-anticipated debut album "Beast".

A record of primal power and animalistic instinct, 'Beast' is an arch art-rock debut for our times. Calculated in its vision and complex in its articulation, it's a cat-and-mouse chase through a labyrinth of literature, legend and loudness that lurks in the least-likely of places.

"It feels really exciting that I've released my debut album. I would never have been able to achieve the album without the incredibly talented people I met and worked with along the way," Beer said in a statement. "At my upcoming live shows, you can expect everything you hear on the album because my band is bigger now."

Recorded between studios in Manchester and London, 'Beast' features longstanding drummer Owain Hanford on percussion, Arnoldas Daunys on bass, and lead guitars from Peter Hobbs (The Boy Least Likely To), who also produced the album. Additional contributions come from Dave Fidler and Andy Hargreaves. The album artwork was photographed by Paul Johnson (Say Goodnight Films), accompanied by Jupiter - the Sphinx cat.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Beast" here: